BTS' J-Hope Unveils Concept Photos Of Title Track ‘Arson’ From ‘Jack In The Box' Album

Ever since J-Hope revealed details about his upcoming album, Jack in the Box, his fans have been counting the days to the album's release. The BTS member’s first solo album titled Jack in the Box will contain a total of 10 tracks, the group's agency Big Hit Music has said. According to the list unveiled by the agency, the album will have tracks like Intro, More, Pandora's Box, and more. After More which was released last week, the singer is looking forward to the release of the next track Arson.

With just days left for the release of the entire album, the singer surprised fans with the scorching teaser pictures for his next single Arson. Through the pictures, the singer channelised his darker persona and proved he is much more than a cheerful, bubbly personality who can exceed any limit when it comes to creating good music.

J-Hope releases concept pictures for next track Arson

The concept pictures show a grim scene in which J-Hope is posing next to a smashed-up automobile that is set ablaze. Dressed in a clean white jumpsuit, he stares at the camera while leaning up against the car as the cloudy sky looms in the background. Another set of pictures shows him standing alone amidst wreckage in the middle of the night while donning charred clothing.

While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “I burned it all.” Billboard quoted a news release that described Arson as J-Hope “encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take.” The singer recently revealed the 10-song track list for Jack in the Box, which is scheduled for release on July 15 through Big Hit Music. The set’s first single, “More,” dropped in early July.

J-Hope became the first member of the band to announce his solo album titled Jack in the Box and recently announced the full tracklist of the album.

Jack In The Box' Tracklist:

01 Intro

02 Pandora's Box

03 MORE

04 STOP (세상에 나쁜 사람은 없다)

05 = (Equal Sign)

06 Music Box: Reflection

07 What if…

08 Safety Zone

09 Future

10 방화 (Arson)

Soon after he shared the concept photos, the thrilled ARMY started to share their excitement over the same.

A Twitter user shared J-Hope's looks from the photo and wrote, “Burned it all,” while another wrote, “HOSEOK’S ABSOLUTELY ON FIRE OUT THERE FOR THESE CONCEPTS. (sic)” A third user shared concept pictures and chimed in, “HE IS STARING DIRECTLY INTO MY SOUL #jhope_Arson. (sic)”

(Image: @uarmyhope/Instagram)