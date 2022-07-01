Last Updated:

BTS' J-Hope Unveils 'More' MV, Showcases His Never-seen-before Side; WATCH

BTS' J-Hope recently unveiled the much-awaited music video of his pre-released track 'More' and his fans cannot keep calm. Take a look at the MV here.

Aditi Rathi
BTS

Image: Instagram/@JHope


The South Korean boy band BTS has surely taken the world by storm with their chart-busting and foot-tapping tracks. The band is achieving new heights ever since their debut, nine years ago. While they have focused on the band as a total, the seven members have also excelled in their individual careers. Recently, BTS member J-Hope released the music video of his most anticipated song More. 

BTS' J-Hope recently unveiled the much-awaited music video of his pre-released track More and his fans cannot keep calm. In the video, the South Korean singer showcased his never-seen-before dark side. The singer could be seen dressed in an all-black outfit with smokey makeup. J-Hope's track featured a dark emo-inspired look while the music also had the same significance. The song also showcases his musical career and years-long journey as he grew to be a K-Pop star from the ground. The singer has rightly shown his love for music in the MV and how he is ready to do anything for it. It keeps viewers on the edge as J-Hope has aced his role. 

Previously, J-Hope gave a sneak peek into the latest music video of More. The short clip saw a key with the word "MORE" appeared on the screen. As the clip moves further, the key becomes clearer and so does More's release date. 

BTS ARMY reacts to J-Hope's More

BTS ARMY is currently celebrating as J-Hope finally dropped the music video for More. The ARMY is trending various hashtags on the microblogging site Twitter with a plethora of posts. Many fans also mentioned their favourite part of the video as one of them wrote, "I love how this part where he expresses his desires, self-awareness, ambitions, were all in x-ray because one he cannot express this out easily as 'j-hope' and again even if he did, his facial expressions would've made people twist his words." Another one wrote, "J-hope may refer as somebody's favourite song, introducing a connection between his verse in the song and . In , he raps about how he got it all (trophies and big cheers), but his true goal is to find 'you', the answer to his journey." Here's how fans are reacting to the MV.

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

