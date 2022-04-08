BTS' J-Hope, V & Jungkook Enjoy Aquatic Show Of 'Butter' At Las Vegas' Bellagio Fountains

The South Korean boyband BTS is currently gearing up for their grand Permission To Dance on Stage Las Vegas concerts that will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, US, which has the capacity to hold over 65,000 people. After their headline-grabbing performance at the 64th annual Grammy performance, the members are enjoying their time in Las Vegas ahead of the shows. The excitement of the concert is reflected across social media where fans eagerly wait to witness the members performing on stage.

Moreover, the city has turned purple in order to give a doting welcome to the K-pop band. Adding to the list, Las Vegas' popular Bellagio fountains prepared an aquatic display to welcome the members-- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS members enjoy aquatic performance at Bellagio fountains

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Las Vegas' Bellagio shared a video of BTS members V, Jungkook and J-Hope counting down the time of the fountain display that featured the K-pop band's hit tracks Dynamite and Butter. In the video, the members can be seen enjoying the display and clicking selfies against the background of the fountain.

The video was shared with the caption, ''#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS is making its big debut on our Fountains with an exclusive aquatic display created to popular hits, Butter and Dynamite. Celebrate this unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas with BTS! (sic)''.

#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS is making its big debut on our Fountains with an exclusive aquatic display created to popular hits, Butter and Dynamite. Celebrate this unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas with BTS!#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/bNAP2Vrl0O — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 8, 2022

On the other hand, J-Hope also took to his Instagram to post a mini-vlog of that day and gave a glimpse into the rest of the day with bandmates V and Jungkook. The trio also enjoyed a meal at a restaurant where member Suga was seen joining the band. J-Hope showed the variety of delicacies the band had at the restaurant in the video.

As mentioned earlier, Las Vegas has turned purple to welcome BTS to the city ahead of their PTD On Stage concert. The pictures and videos of the same have been making rounds on the internet adding to ARMY's excitement for the upcoming concerts.

(Image: @Bellagio/Twitter)