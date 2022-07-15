Last Updated:

BTS' J-Hope's Solo Album 'Jack In The Box' Released; ARMY Calls It 'album Of Year'

BTS' J-Hope recently unveiled his most awaited album Jack In The Box and his fans cannot keep calm. Here is how BTS fan base ARMY is reacting to the album.

Aditi Rathi
The South Korean boy band BTS, which has taken the world by storm with their foot-tapping tracks and quirky moves, is currently focusing on their individual musical careers. Jung Ho-seok, who is better known as J-Hope, is the first among the band who has come up with his own album after the hiatus was announced. The rapper recently unveiled his most awaited album Jack In The Box and his fans cannot keep calm. 

The most anticipated music album Jack In The Box has ten songs. Its track Arson is its title track for which J-Hope has released a music video. With the title track, J-Hope has tried a new style of rap as he could be heard screaming "let's burn." The album sees J-Hope in a never-seen-before avatar as its theme depict's his raw desire to break out from the box and showcase his magic to the world. In his previously released track MORE, J-Hope mentioned his entire musical career and how he became a breakthrough artist despite hailing from a humble background. Here is the most awaited MV of Arson.

ARMY react to Jack In The Box

As soon as J-Hope unveiled his new album, BTS fan ARMY could not keep calm and took to their Twitter handle to react to Jack In The Box. The rapper's fans are currently trending several hashtags on the microblogging site and hailing him for his outstanding work. A fan penned, "JACK IN THE BOX ALBUM OF THE F***ING YEAR!!!!" while another wrote, "headphones aren’t enough i need to eat the whole album, digest it and literally absorb Jack in the box into my body as a part of me." Another wrote, "arson being the last song on jack in the box and the lyrics going “now i ask myself, choose what? do i put out the fire, or burn even brighter” is so perfect u don’t understand." Here is how others are reacting to the new album.

Jack In The Box tracklist

  1. Intro
  2. Pandora's Box
  3. MORE
  4. STOP (세상에 나쁜 사람은 없다)
  5. = (Equal Sign)
  6. Music Box : Reflection
  7. What if…
  8. Safety Zone
  9. Future
  10. 방화 (Arson)

