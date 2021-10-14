BTS' Jimin Becomes First Artist In The World To Get Birthday Tribute On Busan Tower

Member of BTS, Jimin, rang into his 26th birthday on October 13, 2021. As the singer got a year older, BTS ARMY made sure he had the best day. They also marked the day as 'Jimin Day'. While Twitter was filled with fans wishing Jimin on his special day, his hometown gave him a historic tribute as he became the first artist in the world to receive a thematic projection show on Busan Tower.

BTS ARMY across the globe did not leave any stones unturned to make the day special for their BTS icon. From India to Bolivia, the extensive fanbase of the K-pop idol gave him some heartfelt surprises. The Busan Tower's historical tribute was also a special present from his Chinese fanbase called PARKJIMINBAR.

27th Birthday Support for PARK JIMIN Part.20 [Light Of The Setting Sun]

First person in the world - Thematic Projection Show of Busan Tower. It’s the first time that Busan Tower undertakes a birthday project for artist.

Details about Jimin's birthday surprise from Busan Tower

Jimin hails from Busan as it marks his hometown. The project of lightening up of the Busan Tower was titled 'Light Of The Setting Sun'. It marked Jimin to be the first star in the world to receive such an honour. Moreover, Busan Tower has never agreed to do a birthday project before for any other artist.

The show reportedly took place from 8 pm to 10 pm KST. It had birthday wishes from fans across the globe. The tower read "Happy Jimin Day" with immense lighting in blue, purple, red and orange shades. The tower's light projections used the latest technological advances for a superlative experience. Its aesthetics also involved some visuals of the South Korean artist as well.

Jimin will be the first artist in the world to get a birthday project on the 120m tall Busan Tower. JiminBar China organized a projection show for Jimin’s birthday which will run on the 13th of October!

Dimensions of Busan Tower

Busan Tower is located in the heart of Busan city, in Yongdusan Park. The landmark is considered as the city's prime spot with its most lively area. It is visible from most areas of the city due to which ARMY chose the Busan Tower to celebrate Jimin's birthday. The tower stands 20 metres tall in the heart of the city. As everything went according to the plan, BTS ARMY made the day a memorable one for the BTS star.

Jimin's trivia

Jimin is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. The singer debuted with BTS in 2013 alongside members RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, and V. The boy band has made history in the entire world and is now one of the most celebrated bands, known for their eccentric singing and dancing skills.

