BTS' Jimin Cheers For Bandmate J-Hope For Latter's Debut At Lollapalooza Music Festival

The boy band BTS member Jung Ho-seok, who is popularly known as J-Hope, is all set to script history as he will be the first South Korean musician to headline the Lollapalooza music festival, which is currently taking place in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Last month, the music festival announced the K-Pop star will make his Lollapalooza debut on July 31. While there is still some time till the audience groove to J-Hope's tracks, he was recently joined by his bandmate Jimin.

Taking to his Instagram stories, J-Hope shared a video of his bandmate Park Jimin, popularly known as Jimin, from the Lollapalooza music festival. In the video, BTS' Jimin could be seen donning a white t-shirt on blue jeans as he held his identity car in his hand. The BTS member also donned a black hat and accessorised his look with a chain and wristwatch. Sharing the video, J-Hope penned, "Love ma bro @j.m." J-Hope and Jimin were further seen grooving to American rapper Big Sean's tracks as they witnessed his performance. Take a look.

As the two BTS members were spotted together, their fan base ARMY couldn't stop gushing over their bond. Soon after J-Hope shared the IG stories, ARMY started trending various hashtags on Twitter, including "Park Jimin," "hobi" and more.

J-Hope, Jimin share smiles with J. Cole

BTS members J-Hope and Jimin are seemingly enjoying their time at Lollapalooza fest in Chicago. In the latest pictures shared by the Jack In The Box singer, J-Hope and Jimin could be seen sharing smiles with American rapper J. Cole. Sharing some pictures from the music festival, J-Hope wrote, "hope world meets cole world."

Last month, the official Twitter handle of Lollapalooza announced J-Hope's debut at the music festival. The music festival organisers revealed that the K-Pop star will headline the main stage of the festival on Sunday, July 31. They wrote, "We're thrilled to announce jhope of @bts_bighit will headline Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st!" "His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. music festival," they added.

We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope