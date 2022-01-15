BTS' Jimin Drops His Official Merch; Here's How ARMY Can Buy BTS Merch By Park Jimin

South Korean boy band BTS has a massive fan following across the world, and its fans are fondly known as the BTS ARMY. The band has recently unveiled their exclusive merchandise, which is specially designed by the artists themselves, throughout the first month of 2022. The seven members had four days assigned to each of them to unveil their self-designed merchandise.

The eldest member of the band, Jin was the first one on the list to reveal a pair of night suits and pillow designed by him. Recently, BTS member Jimin has dropped a pair of pictures of a purple hoodie which is exclusively designed by him. Here is how the ARMY can buy them.

The BTS fan ARMY is currently on cloud nine as BTS' Park Jimin unveiled a part of his self-designed merchandise. The member of Bangtan Boys has unveiled a purple coloured hoodie, which has 'You' written on the front side, while 'Never Walk Alone' written on the back. The hoodie is known as 'With You Hoody by Jimin. Sharing the picture of the specially designed winter wear, Hybe Merchandise wrote, "ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Style Photo - Jimin ver. WITH YOU HOODY BY Jimin."

ARMY has been reacting to the merch ever since it was out on Twitter. Jimin's fans are amazed by Jimin's thoughtfulness behind the design. A fan commented, "I'm broke but I'm buying it." Another one added, "this is. so cute." A netizen chipped in, "‘YOU NEVER WALK ALONE’ CRYING."

How to buy BTS merch in India?

Fans can buy Jimin's merchandise from Weverse shop. The South Korean platform has a separate shop for all artists' official and exclusive merchandise. The Indian fan ARMY can also go to the Weverse shop to buy the merchandise. All the Indian fans need to do is pay through an international source such as PayPal. They can also download the official Weverse shop app, Weply.

