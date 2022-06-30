BTS' Jimin Flaunts '7' Tattoo For First Time, Says 'wanted To Show It To You But...'

After announcing a hiatus from their joint performance as a band, BTS members are currently concentrating on pursuing individual careers. After the band members got themselves inked the famous '7' friendship tattoos, fans are craving to catch a glimpse of the same. After RM, J-Hope, Jin, and V got inked, it was Jimin who flaunted his tattoo.

Jimin took to the fan community forum Weverse recently where he revealed how he excitedly wanted to display the tattoo earlier during a performance but was unable to. The singer added that since his hands are smaller, it wasn't visible when he held the mic.

BTS Jimin flaunts his friendship tattoo

The vocalist of the band also shared a bunch of pictures while flaunting his tattoo on his index finger. In a translated post shared by a fan on Twitter, Jimin, whose real name is Park Jimin, said, "It's been a while right? Have you been well? (For me) I'm doing well. You might've heard the news but we came to support the hosting of the 2030 Busan World Expo. I'm glad to be together in the meaningful event and I think I'll be happy to see you guys in person on the date (once it's gets) scheduled."

BTS WEVERSE POST JIMIN 220629



JM: It's been a while right? Have you been well?

(For me) I'm doing well



You might've heard the news but we came to support/help out the hosting of 2030 Busan World Expo.



— Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) June 28, 2022

BTS' Jimin flaunts tattoo

In another follow-up post, BTS Jimin added and revealed how he wanted to show the tattoo. "And you might already know from the photo but we all got friendship tattoos together. I wanted to show it to you while holding the mic but since my hands are smaller, it wasn't visible when I held the mic hehe... I'm uploading a photo (instead) with a sad heart. Have good dreams today."

The pictures featured a closeup of eyes and lips along with the index finger flaunting the tattoo. Another picture was of Jimin from the concert where he compared and explained how fans could not earlier spot the tattoo.

Earlier, BTS' Jin took the internet by storm with his recent shirtless pictures as he finally unveiled his new '7' tattoo. The singer was seen posing at a beach with his back to the camera, while his new tattoo was clearly visible on his lower back. The new design comes as a symbol of the band's friendship, with other BTS members also having it inked at various parts of their bodies.



