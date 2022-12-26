BTS Jimin Gets Emotional As He Misses Jin On Christmas, Shares Handwritten Wish For ARMY

BTS member Jimin surprised the ARMY by making a rare appearance on Weverse to wish them Merry Christmas at midnight. After the BTS vocalist's special message for his fans, 'Jimin came home' was trending on social media on Saturday night.

During his interaction, Jimin wished everyone a Merry Christmas and requested fans to share pictures of how they were celebrating the holiday. However, Jimin didn't fail to mention that he misses the eldest BTS member Jin, who recently joined the military.

Jimin's special message for Jin hyung:

Missing Jin, Jimin on Weverse wrote, "Merry Christmas to Jin hyung too (pleading face and folded hands emojis)." When a fan said, "Our warm wishes will reach him on time," he replied, "That's a lovely thing to say."

Jimin wrote the following message for fans on Weverse, "What are you doing since it's Christmas everyone? Please post your pictures." When a fan said they were having a snowball fight, Jimin replied, "That must be fun."

While laying his head on a grey pillow, Jimin informed his fans that he was in bed via a post and also shared selfies. One fan asked, "Jimin do you have any gifts for ARMY?" He answered, "A present, just a moment." A few minutes later, Jimin shared a poster with a heart-eye emoji on which the words, 'ARMY, Merry Christmas-Jimin' were written.

Another ARMY shared a bouquet of flowers that their boyfriend gave and Jimin wrote back in a monosyllable, "Oh." Jimin shared another post, "My drawing skills have decreased..." A few fans requested to see him and he said he should put on some clothes first. "You want to see (me)? Hmm, just a moment, I'll put some clothes on first."

Jimin's Merry Christmas drawing goes viral

Jimin ended his nearly two months hiatus on Instagram by posting photos of himself holding the same posters. The post has garnered over 9.8 million likes within a day.

Commenting on the post, his fellow member J-Hope said "Cutie" and dropped some fire emojis.

BTS' Jin goes to frontline boot camp

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp on December 13 as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their idol.

Jin, who turned 30 recently, entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training together with other new conscript soldiers, the Defense Ministry said. After the training involving rifle shooting, grenade throwing and marching practices, he and other conscripts would be assigned to army units across the country.

About 20-30 fans - some holding Jin's photos - and dozens of journalists gathered near the camp. But a vehicle carrying Jin moved into the camp without him getting out. The BTS official Twitter account later posted photos showing Jin with other members, likely at the camp, with a message saying: "Our bro!! Have a safe service!! Love you." One image showed smiling members touching Jin's shaved head.

Jin - whose real name is Kim Seok-jin - wrote on the online fan platform Weverse earlier Tuesday, "It's time for a curtain call." He posted a photo of himself Sunday with a military buzz cut and a message saying, "Ha ha ha. It's cuter than I had expected."

Why has Jin joined the military service?

By law, all able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the military for 18-21 months under a conscription system established to deal with threats from North Korea. But the law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have won top prizes in certain competitions and enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren't given such benefits even if they gain worldwide fame and win big international awards.

Jin had faced an impending enlistment because the law disallows most men from further delaying their military service after they turn 30.

The six other younger BTS members are to join the military in the coming years one after another, meaning that the world's biggest boy band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it's time to revise the country's conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS, or not to provide such benefits to anyone.

(With inputs from Associated Press)