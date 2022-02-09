BTS' Jimin Says 'I Cried For A While' After Watching 'The Notebook' For Seventh Time

BTS' Jimin recently got discharged from the hospital post his appendicitis surgery and tested COVID negative. Jimin spent his Tuesday night binge-watching his favourite movies. The South Korean singer revealed that he cried after watching The Notebook for the seventh time.

Taking to fan community forum Weverse, Jimin revealed that he cried after watching his crush Rachel McAdams' The Notebook, also starring Ryan Gosling. Jimin wrote, "I cried for a while I’m gonna go sleep now ↳ Jimin: I do feel a little bad for waking you all up at this hour (with the notif) but hehe this is fun! sleep well~". On Wednesday, the Lie singer also shared that he was Allied, directed by Robert Zemeckis stars Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, for the third time.

Jimin watched Allied for third time

The Korean singer commented on his own post as he wrote, "There's this movie called Allied. It’s my third time watching this one. Starting. I might fall asleep while watching it though. I cried for a while, I’m gonna go sleep now." His last comment included, "I do feel a little bad for waking you all up at this hour (with the notif) but hehe this is fun! Sleep well."

BTS' army calls Jimin romantic

BTS' army urged him to sleep as he was just discharged and many even lauded his movie choices. A Twitter user wrote, "Why is he up? He should be resting." Another one wrote, "He'll probably sleep at 7 am you know how Jimin is lol." One commented, "The Notebook and Allied--both romance drama movies set in the 1940s… seems like he likes these types of films." Calling him romantic, a fan wrote, "He’s such a romantic I love him".

A fan also wrote, "Why is he up? He should be resting." "He'll probably sleep at 7 am you know how Jimin is lol," reacted another person. "Baby why are you not asleep yet??" asked a fan. "He needs sleep OMG," urged a person. "Haha no sleep baby," said another fan. A fan also reacted to the singer's apology as he wrote, "Sleep well, Jiminie! I don’t think anyone would be upset to receive a notification from you, no matter what time it is. I’m glad he had a fun, relaxing night." "He’s apologising for waking ppl up but I swear this man hasn’t slept yet. Sending movie recommendations at 4 am??"

(Image: Instagram/@jimin)