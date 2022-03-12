Last Updated:

BTS' Jimin Scolds Friend Ha Sung Woon For Hilarious Reason At PTD On Stage Concert; Watch

BTS is currently busy entertaining the K-ARMY in person at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in South Korea, Seoul. Read on to know more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
BTS

Image: Instagram/@jimin_bighitentertainment/gooreumseng


Globally renowned South Korean boyband BTS is currently busy with their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. After the successful first day on March 10, the septet is all set to give another powerful and energetic show to the fans today i.e March 12. The hotly-buzzed concert is the first time that the band will be meeting their Korean fans, called ARMY, in person since the pandemic started. 

Due to safety concerns in wake of the ongoing pandemic, concertgoers were forbidden to clap, yell or chant for the band during the performance. Instead, they were given special clappers along with the ARMY bomb aka light sticks and were told to participate in the events to show their love and support to BTS. The entire Olympic stadium turned into a purple pools fans lifted up their ARMY bombs to cheer for the band. While the concert was ended smoothly, fans noticed that Jimin was scolding somebody from the audience. 

Jimin scolds his friend at BTS' PTD On Stage concert

Ardent fans posted the visuals from the concert on social media where they ended up going viral. One such video of singer Jimin scolding somebody from the audience made rounds on the internet. In the video, the 26-year-old singer can be seen pointing at the VIP section of the stadium and saying, ''The ones over there on the second floor, those VIP seats? You have to do it too''.

READ | BTS PTD on stage Seol concert: Jin, V, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope's inside pics

The singer was purportedly referencing the ARMY event where the fans were supposed to wave their light sticks. Several fans claimed that the bandmate was hilariously calling them out for not partaking in the event. Soon, the fandom found out that it was Jimin's friend singer Ha Sung Woon who had attended the first day of BTS' PTDS concert with his father. 

READ | BTS Concert India 2022 LIVE Stream: How to watch BTS concert in India; Ticket details

Ha Sung Woon later confirmed the same in a series of messages shared by fans where he wrote, ''Yesterday I went to BTS' concert. That's right, what (Jimin) meant when he said "That's the VIP one, I'll see it! Just watch out!" that's me..''. As per snaps shared by fans, the singer revealed that he gave the ticket to the concerts to his father and later fortunately found a seat for himself at the concert. The singer is known to be a dear friend of BTS' Jimin. 

READ | BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul Concert: All the highlights of BTS Concert Day 1
READ | BTS' Concert India 2022 live streaming: Netizens complain of no screenings in Tamil Nadu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, jimin, ha sung woon
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND