BTS' Jimin Scolds Friend Ha Sung Woon For Hilarious Reason At PTD On Stage Concert; Watch

Globally renowned South Korean boyband BTS is currently busy with their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. After the successful first day on March 10, the septet is all set to give another powerful and energetic show to the fans today i.e March 12. The hotly-buzzed concert is the first time that the band will be meeting their Korean fans, called ARMY, in person since the pandemic started.

Due to safety concerns in wake of the ongoing pandemic, concertgoers were forbidden to clap, yell or chant for the band during the performance. Instead, they were given special clappers along with the ARMY bomb aka light sticks and were told to participate in the events to show their love and support to BTS. The entire Olympic stadium turned into a purple pools fans lifted up their ARMY bombs to cheer for the band. While the concert was ended smoothly, fans noticed that Jimin was scolding somebody from the audience.

Jimin scolds his friend at BTS' PTD On Stage concert

Ardent fans posted the visuals from the concert on social media where they ended up going viral. One such video of singer Jimin scolding somebody from the audience made rounds on the internet. In the video, the 26-year-old singer can be seen pointing at the VIP section of the stadium and saying, ''The ones over there on the second floor, those VIP seats? You have to do it too''.

The singer was purportedly referencing the ARMY event where the fans were supposed to wave their light sticks. Several fans claimed that the bandmate was hilariously calling them out for not partaking in the event. Soon, the fandom found out that it was Jimin's friend singer Ha Sung Woon who had attended the first day of BTS' PTDS concert with his father.

Ha Sung Woon later confirmed the same in a series of messages shared by fans where he wrote, ''Yesterday I went to BTS' concert. That's right, what (Jimin) meant when he said "That's the VIP one, I'll see it! Just watch out!" that's me..''. As per snaps shared by fans, the singer revealed that he gave the ticket to the concerts to his father and later fortunately found a seat for himself at the concert. The singer is known to be a dear friend of BTS' Jimin.