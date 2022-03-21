BTS' Jimin Sets New Record; Becomes 1st Soloist To Sell 500,000+ Units Of 3 Songs In US

South Korean band BTS are surely creating history in the music industry by breaking new records every day. The band has taken the world by storm with their quirky moves and chartbusters. As they have resumed working after an extended break, they have also begun to break records. Recently, BTS member Jimin set another big record as he became the first South Korean male soloist to sell over 5,00,000 units of his three songs, in the USA.

Last month, Jimin's tracks were selected in the list of 100 Best Songs of BTS as the band has become one of the largest musical groups in the entire world, which is known for its rich music irrespective of their language. Recently, Jimin became the first and only South Korean male soloist to have sold over 5 lakhs units of his three songs - Lie, Serendipity and Filter. While the singer set the benchmark with Lie in February, he sold over 5 lakh units of Serendipity and Filter.

Rolling Stone selected Jimin's songs Filter, Serendipity, all songs of Lie and Friend. The list had Spring Day on number 1, while Cypher Part 1 was at the 100th spot. A variety of songs from BTS' all albums were picked as the band has become one of the most influencing groups in the music industry. Jimin's song Serendipity was ranked at the 25th spot. His track Lie was there on the 32nd spot.

BTS' comeback in Seoul

The South Korean band went on a break after their four-show concert in Los Angeles. The band went on an extended break as they hadn't taken one since their debut. After almost four months of their break, the band made their comeback with a three-show concert in Seoul as a part of their BTS Permission To Dance On Stage.

The shows took place from March 10 to 13 and saw millions of people grooving to the songs of the band. While only 45,000 people were present in the in-person concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of fans live-streamed the concert. The concert was also screened in several cinemas across 75 countries.

Image: Instagram/@j.m