BTS’ Jimin Talks About Clashes Among Band Members; 'so Many I Couldn't Possibly List'

Korean boy band BTS has established itself in the global music industry in the past few years and has accumulated a massive fan following for their unique tracks. Each member of the boy band, which is gearing up for the release of their second English-language single titled Butter, appeared in individual interviews and spoke at length about the other band members and their clashes. BTS’ Jimin also talked about his teammates and how their personalities are different, which results in many clashes.

BTS’ Jimin opens up about clashes between band members

In an interview with Rolling Stone, as part of the publication’s spotlight interview series with each of the band members, Jimin was asked to elaborate on the clashes between the singers over the years to which he stated that there have been so many that he can't possibly list them all. He further added that they all have different personalities that clash and he considers himself to be a little bit slower, more contemplative, or more introverted, but there are members who want to do things much faster, and that they are much more active and outgoing.

Jimin further added that then there are other guys who are even more introverted and even slower than he is so therefore these personalities continue to clash. Speaking about how they accept their differences and work together, the singer mentioned that they have all developed an understanding that it is okay to have these differences, that some people are going to be slow while others are going to be fast. He further added that sometimes they have to ask more questions and that all of them have developed an understanding of each other.

Butter's release

On May 1, 2021, Big Hit dropped a mysterious teaser poster from BTS' Butter, displaying a collection of photographs that contained things such as a camera, a piece of toast, a party popper, and yellow balloons. Following this, they dropped concept clips from the new track that featured all the singers in their new looks. Butter's release date is May 21, 2021. The new video song is a dance-pop track that the Bangtan Boys are known for. All members of the South Korean boy band BTS have changed their hair colors and while RM chose to dye his hair pink, Jin and Suga are rocking brown mullets, J-Hope and Jimin are platinum blonde, V permed his brown hair and Jungkook has now gone purple.

Image: BTS Jimin's Instagram Account

