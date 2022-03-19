BTS' Jimin Tops Brand Reputation Ranking Among Boy Band Members, ARMY Celebrates; See List

A following of over 60 million on Instagram and close to 40 million and 20 million on Twitter and Facebook respectively are just some of the indicators of BTS' growing popularity around the world. This fame has been a contribution of all the seven members as they earned millions of views for their chartbusters, and come in contention for the upcoming Grammys. However, the artists enjoy popularity on an individual level too.

This is often visible when the stars come up with singles, mark their birthdays, or share posts on their individual social media handles. A glimpse of the individual popularity was seen once again when Jimin topped a list on brand reputation. The fans, known as ARMY, were over the moon over his latest feat.

BTS' Jimin tops brand reputation rankings among individual boy band members

Jimin, as per a report on Soompi, was on the top of the list of 30 individual boy band members with the best brand reputation rankings. The list is released monthly by the Korean Business Research Institute, which analyses 703 artists' popularity on the basis of trends around their names from netizens on social media, media, and other factors like communication and community awareness. For this month, the statistics were tracked for the period from February 19 to March 19.

Jimin scored 5,143,223 in the brand reputation rankings and topped the list for the second consecutive month.

The keyword analysis of Jimin included terms like “concert,” “ARMY,” and “Our Blues,” and trends around words like “perform,” “participate,” and “donate” had the highest-ranking. The singer also scored 87.09 percent in the positivity-negativity analysis.

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, 2PM’s Lee Junho, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul took the other five positions in the list. Other members of BTS like V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope were placed on 6th, 7th, 10th, 12th, 15th, and 20th on the list respectively, the report added.

Here's the full list:

BTS’s Jimin Wanna One’s Kang Daniel ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo 2PM’s Lee Junho Super Junior’s Kim Heechul BTS’s V BTS’s Jungkook Super Junior’s Choi Siwon SHINee’s Minho BTS’s Jin Super Junior’s Kyuhyun BTS’ Suga BIGBANG’s G-Dragon SHINee’s Key BTS’s RM VICTON’s Byungchan WINNER’s Song Mino WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon BTOB’s Hyunsik BTS’s J-Hope NU’EST’s and Wanna One’s Minhyun Wanna One’s Ha Sung Woon SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon SF9’s Rowoon BTOB’s Minhyuk BTOB’s Eunkwang Highlight’s Yang Yoseob BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan

ARMY reacts to Jimin topping brand reputation rankings

Fans of BTS shared the list and congratulated Jimin for his achievement. They claimed he had topped the list for 35 months consecutively, and 39 months in all, and exulted over how much they felt proud about him. They called him 'King', 'Idol' that he was 'sitting on a throne' and other terms, and added that he was doing so without even the launch of his OST.

