BTS' Jimin Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery; Tests Positive For COVID

BTS member Jimin underwent appendicitis surgery on Monday. The news was shared by the group's agency Big Hit Music on South Korean social networking site, Weverse. In the statement, Big Hit Music also announced that Jimin also tested positive for COVID-19 and that the K-pop idol was 'experiencing mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery'.

BTS' Jimin undergoes surgery and tests COVID-19 positive

Taking to Weverse, Big Hit Music dropped a statement that reads, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

According to the latest Weverse announcement, Jimin has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and also tested positive for C0VID-19.



He had surgery this morning (31 January) and is receiving in-patient care.



Get well soon Jimin! 💜#GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/JrBxd7JoSM — BTS UK ARMY UNITE ⁷ (@BTSUKUNITE) January 31, 2022

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," the agency added.

The statement concluded, "The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you."

Earlier, other BTS members- RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for the ongoing coronavirus. Big Hit Music had informed the group's fan aka BTS ARMY, BTS fandom about the same on the same social media handle. Bangtan Boys, which consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had jetted off to the US in November last year for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles. However, the group's agency had announced that the members were taking an extended period of rest, which was their first since 2019.

Meanwhile, the K-pop idols have also been making headlines for making their Instagram debut in December. They often treat fans with glimpses of their lives.