BTS' Jimin Was Told ‘it’s Easier To Dream’, Received Opposition While Becoming K-Pop Idol

Korean boy band BTS has established itself in the global music industry, with the BTS ARMY's support in making them a worldwide sensation. The Bangtan boy band, however, has often opened up about their share of hurdles, the ridicules and flack they received in their path to success. Providing a testament to their struggles, Jimin's teacher, Mr Lee once revealed how he didn't support the star's ambition of establishing himself as a K-Pop idol.

Jimin's teacher opposed his K-Pop dream?

In an interesting revelation, Jimin’s homeroom teacher, in a report by Koreaboo, spoke to Korea Now in 2019 and mentioned how he didn't agree with the star's aspirations as they seemed difficult to achieve. He added that his initial disagreement arose as being an idol seems easy to dream, but is 'definitely not easy to succeed'. Jimin spoke to Mr Lee before auditioning for Producer Bang Si Hyuk and the latter told him it was his 'last chance'.

He told Jimin to choose 'between becoming an idol or a modern dancer', however, the singer ended up passing the audition. This instance, Lee recalled made him realise Jimin's ability to be part of a K-Pop group.

Lee also narrated a sweet incident when 10th grade Jimin performed at his wedding celebrations. He mentioned that he got a surprise performance by the singer and his friends, as they danced and sung tirelessly. He mentioned that guests felt like the event was more like a musical show than a wedding.

More about the K-Pop group

The boy band has marked 8 years since their collaboration. The seven-member band is comprised of RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jimin. They recently achieved another milestone by making it to The Guinness World Records' Hall of fame. The Guinness World Records took to their official Twitter page earlier this month announcing that they've included 23 world records created by the K-Pop group, BTS, to their 2022 Hall of Fame. Some of the band’s songs include Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Butter and many more. The statement by Guinness World Records also mentioned that BTS became the band to sell the most number of tickets (7,56,000) for a live-streamed concert.

THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK 🙌



Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book!



After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame 👇 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 1, 2021

BTS recently beat the band Coldplay and rose to become the most-streamed group on Spotify. Their Instagram following is also highest among any other band globally and the band has also garnered the most engagement on Twitter.

