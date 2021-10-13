Last Updated:

BTS' Jimin's 26th Birthday: Fans Turn Container Mall Into 'My Serendipity' Theme Park

On BTS star Jimin's birthday, fans turned a container mall into a 'My Serendipity' theme park to honour the artist, who turned 26 on Wednesday.

Starting off as a boy band from South Korea, BTS has become a household name across the globe today. While the group as a whole has its supporters, even the individual members have fans of their own. The fans often cheer for any event related to their favourite BTS member. 

A glimpse of this was the manner in which one of the members, Jimin's birthday was celebrated on Wednesday. Fans of the 26-year-old marked the occasion by converting a container pop-up mall into a Jimin-themed park. Visuals of the special park for the birthday boy have surfaced and are going viral on social media.

Jimin-themed park to mark BTS star's birthday

The preparations for the celebrations of the birthday had kicked off much in advance. As per a report on All K Pop, it was on September 16 that two fanbases of the artist, that went by the handles @ALLFORJIMIN_KOR and@parkjamjam_kr, joined hands for the special gesture.

They converted the common ground near the Konkuk Univesity in South Korea, which has become popular for being a container pop-up shopping mall, into a 'My Serendipity' park for Jimin. For the unversed, Serendipity is among the most popular songs for Jimin for BTS, one that stands out as the singer's solo track.  

Fans decorated the container pop-up shopping mall with pictures of Jimin and balloons carrying the fan art for Jimin, with words about his birthday also being mentioned in the pictures amid the stores and restaurants. 

The event became a trending topic on social media, with praises for the fan bases.The event was held a couple of days before the birthday, on October 9 and 10. However, the groups decided to extend the event till October 13, after the stores and restaurants witnessed a rise in business. They believed that more customers could visit them on his birthday on Wednesday. 

Jimin's age

Jimin turns 26 on Wednesday, but his Korean age is 27 since Koreans add 1 to a person's age on the day of his/her birth, and then add another 1 to the age every January 1, as per a version of an ancient calendar.

