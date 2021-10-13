BTS' Jimin's 26th Birthday: Fans Turn Container Mall Into 'My Serendipity' Theme Park

Starting off as a boy band from South Korea, BTS has become a household name across the globe today. While the group as a whole has its supporters, even the individual members have fans of their own. The fans often cheer for any event related to their favourite BTS member.

A glimpse of this was the manner in which one of the members, Jimin's birthday was celebrated on Wednesday. Fans of the 26-year-old marked the occasion by converting a container pop-up mall into a Jimin-themed park. Visuals of the special park for the birthday boy have surfaced and are going viral on social media.

Jimin-themed park to mark BTS star's birthday

The preparations for the celebrations of the birthday had kicked off much in advance. As per a report on All K Pop, it was on September 16 that two fanbases of the artist, that went by the handles @ALLFORJIMIN_KOR and@parkjamjam_kr, joined hands for the special gesture.

HAPPY JIMIN DAY SUPPORT



Part 1. 건대 커먼그라운드 건물 전체 래핑

-지민 테마파크(My Serendipity)



21.10.9-21.10.10



지민이의 27번째 생일을 맞이하여 국내 최대 컨테이너 팝업 쇼핑몰 커먼그라운드 건물 전체 래핑 서포트와 대형 애드벌룬 이벤트를 진행합니다.



with 잼잼님 @parkjamjam_kr pic.twitter.com/6CgKDY14OM — 올포지민 ALL FOR JIMIN (@ALLFORJIMIN_KOR) September 16, 2021

They converted the common ground near the Konkuk Univesity in South Korea, which has become popular for being a container pop-up shopping mall, into a 'My Serendipity' park for Jimin. For the unversed, Serendipity is among the most popular songs for Jimin for BTS, one that stands out as the singer's solo track.

Fans decorated the container pop-up shopping mall with pictures of Jimin and balloons carrying the fan art for Jimin, with words about his birthday also being mentioned in the pictures amid the stores and restaurants.

The entire outside grounds of Common Ground, the Largest container pop-up shopping mall in the World, has now being turned into "My Serendipity," a Jimin theme Park



It is covered with Jimin’s pictures and there's also huge balloons with Jimin's fanartspic.twitter.com/1GJ0DhcqJO — JIMIN DATA • Jimin Day🐣 (@PJM_data) October 9, 2021

The event became a trending topic on social media, with praises for the fan bases.The event was held a couple of days before the birthday, on October 9 and 10. However, the groups decided to extend the event till October 13, after the stores and restaurants witnessed a rise in business. They believed that more customers could visit them on his birthday on Wednesday.

Jimin's age

Jimin turns 26 on Wednesday, but his Korean age is 27 since Koreans add 1 to a person's age on the day of his/her birth, and then add another 1 to the age every January 1, as per a version of an ancient calendar.