BTS' Jimin's Apartment Seized Due To Unpaid Health Insurance Dues? Big Hit Music Responds

Apart from their group albums and songs, the band members of the Grammy-nominated South Korean group, BTS, are also focusing on their individual careers. BTS' Jimin recently made headlines for his debut OST (Original Sound Track) for the Korean drama Our Blues. The singer collaborated with his best friend Ha Sung Woon for the first time for the OST. While fans lauded the singer for his new venture, there came out to be another reason for him making the headlines.

As per a Korean news outlet named Biz Hankook's latest report, South Korea's National Health Insurance Service seized Jimin's Seoul apartment on January 25, 2022, as the singer did not pay his health insurance premiums. As per the report, Jimin received four separate notices for the same by registered mail during the time of the seizure. As the seizure was temporary, it was ultimately lifted on April 22, 2022, after he paid his overdue premiums. Jimin's apartment at Nine one Hannam in Seoul was the one that was seized earlier this year. The singer bought the apartment for 5.9 billion won (approximately $4.7 million) last year in the month of May.

Big Hit Music responds to the news of Jimin's apartment seizure

After the news of the seizure of Jimin's apartment made rounds on the internet, his agency Big Hit Music released an official statement to address the situation. As per Soompi, the agency's statement explained the situation was caused due to the company's error. They also apologised for giving the singer and his fans the cause for concern and also the reason behind the mistake. Here is their statement -

Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake. Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as [his premiums] being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologize for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence.

Image: Instagram/@j.m