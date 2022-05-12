Last Updated:

BTS' Jimin's Demo Track Left Out Of 'Proof' Album; ARMY Says, 'That’s Not Fair'

BTS' ARMY of fans are calling out HYBE agency for 'unfair treatment' of member Jimin after his demo track did not make it to 'Proof' album.

BTS

Image: Instagram/@j.m


BTS is currently gearing up for their highly-buzzed 10th album Proof set to release on June 10. The anthology album will celebrate some of the popular works of the K-pop band since their debut in 2013. It will mark their legacy through a showcase of their EPs, compilations, studio albums and more. Consisting of three CDs, the album will usher in a new era for the septet.

BTS treated fans with the tracklist of Proof in the first and the second CD, highlighting some of the hits from the band's discography. While fans, called ARMY, are anticipating the album, many have pointed out an unusual activity from the agency's end as they noticed that the tracklist included demo tracks from all the members except Jimin. 

BTS' Jimin's demo track could not make it to Proof

BTS members —Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — were reportedly responsible for choosing tracks on CD 2, but that was not the case with CD 3. While all the members have a solo demo track featured in CD 3, Jimin was the only exception. 

This did not sit well with the fans who took to social media to express their annoyance. Many also claimed that the agency treated the 26-year-old singer unfairly. Soon after, fans started trending the hashtag '#BeFairToJimin (sic)'. 

Expressing their frustration, one fan tweeted, ''not trying to be dramatic or anything but the fact that jimin's the only member without a demo when he has done several ones + not being credited in tony montana when he wrote his own verse ?? it just doesn't sit right with me #BeFairToJimin (sic)''.

On the other hand, a few fans defended HYBE agency by reasoning that Jimin must have been the one to choose not to feature his solo demo track on the album. However, ardent fans did not back down as one fan wrote, ''maybe Jimin doesn't want to" maybe this maybe that the maybes are endless OR we could all admit that it's f*** up that all members have their own demo song in there except Jimin? Did the 7 spirit d word? (sic)''.

Image: Instagram/@j.m

