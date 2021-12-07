BTS Jimi's Solo 'Promise' Becomes The Most Streamed Song On SoundCloud With 300M Streams

Taking over the world by creating one record after another, the popular South Korean boyband, BTS' members are no strangers to setting a benchmark in the musical world with their music. The main singer of the band, Jimin proved the same by creating history on the popular music sharing website SoundCloud with his solo Promise. Additionally, the band also broke major records by debuting their individual Instagram accounts.

Jimin's Promise makes history on SoundCloud

Taking to their official Twitter handle, SoundCloud announced that the singer's solo Promise became the most streamed song on the website with over 300 million views. The young singer became the only artist to reach the milestone with the streams only increasing extensively. They wrote,

''With an incredible 300M streams (), Promise by #JIMIN is now the most-streamed song on SoundCloud. Congratulations!!!! #PromisebyJimin300M #지민아_약속_300M_축하해 #BTS #BTSARMY''

ARMY trends 'History maker Jimin'

The fandom, called ARMY, were quick to get the singer and his new feat trending on Twitter across the world. One fan wrote, ''my sunshine deserve it <3 CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN'' another fan wrote, "Promise" indeed is an evergreen creation of Jimin. Congratulations Jimin!'' One fan also brought to the fandom's notice that the song has been the most-streamed song on the platform since last month and has successfully extended its record by surpassing 300 million streams.

More on BTS

The band recently concluded their four-day long Permission to Dance on Stage concert at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles on December 2. The concert marked the band's first in-person show in over two years. They created history by becoming the first artist/band to sell out all the concerts at the stadium. Additionally, they treated ARMY by announcing their next concert in the year 2022 which will take place in their home country, South Korea.

Meanwhile, the band is busy breaking international records on social media as they debuted their individual Instagram account on December 6. With over 20 million followers, singer V broke the record of actor Angelina Jolie and singer Billie Eilish within only a few minutes of uploading his first post. All the seven members of the band namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook have garnered over 18 million followers on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial