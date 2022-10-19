BTS' Jin Announces New Single 'The Astronaut' Post Military Enlistment, Check Release Date

BTS Jin who is exploring his career individually is all set to come up with a new single The Astronaut. The singer-songwriter teased his upcoming single album at the Busan concert which was held on Saturday, October 15, as a bid for World Expo 2030. Post the announcement that created a strong buzz among the fans, on Tuesday it was confirmed that the new single is finally in pipeline and is slated to be released this month.

The confirmation about the single was given by BigHit MUSIC on Weverse. As The Astronaut expresses Jin’s fondness for his fans, the ARMY, the song is meant to be a gift for the fans. The song’s logo trailer and promotion map were also made public through BTS’ official social platforms.

Jin announces his next solo project The Astronaut

The single is slated to release on October 28. The small teaser, shared by the agency handling the star, chronicles the journey of an astronaut who takes a spacewalk through unsettling space and reaches a glimmering place. As per the promotional map, Jin is expected to release the poster of the song on October 20.

On Tuesday, it was reported that BTS’ Jin’s latest single is a gift from Coldplay. BTS previously teamed up with the British band for the single My Universe in 2021. The new song will mark Jin’s first solo project ever since BTS announced in June 2022 that they were taking a break from their group activities to focus more on their careers individually.

The group reunited at the Busan concert on Saturday evening bringing thousands of fans together at the free show. On Monday, October 17, the agency of the group announced that all seven members will enlist in the military for their mandatory services. BTS' exemption from the South Korean military services has been a long debate. The band's members were earlier provided with an extension and were allowed to put off their service till they turned 30. While their exemption was to be discussed in December, Bighit Entertainment took to Weverse to release a statement in which they revealed BTS would fulfill South Korea's military service.

IMAGE: Instagram/jin