BTS' Jin Dons Superman Costume After Trying Apple Hairstyle; ARMY Calls Him 'Super Jin'

Amid the BTS LA concert buz and as their fans from all over the world were enjoying BTS' performance, a couple of new photos of BTS Jin created a massive buzz on the internet the moment it surfaced on the internet. The Army went crazy over BTS' Jin's new avatar after his apple hairstyle won their hearts.

BTS' Permission To Dance Offline Concert began at 7:30 p.m. PST/ 10:30 p.m. ET on 27 November 2021 at SoFi Stadium and will end on 2 December 2021.

BTS' Jin showcases his Superman avatar

The South Korean boy band, BTS recently took to their official Twitter handle and posted two of the pictures of BTS member, Jin in which he can be seen showcasing his Superman avatar. In the first one, he can be seen wearing a white t-shirt along with a denim dungaree and white hat while gesturing a victory sign with his hand. In the next one, he can be seen facing his back towards the camera and flaunting his Superman cape.

Numerous fans took to BTS Jin's latest photo on Twitter and expressed their delight at seeing his new avatar. Many of them expressed their love for him while others referred to him as Super Jin. Some of his fans also praised him for his singing skills and congratulated him for the concert while adding how much they loved him. Some of the fans also gushed over his cuteness while t=others dropped in memorable pictures of the singer. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to BTS Jin's latest post depicting his Superman avatar.

LOOK UP IN THE SKY. ITS A BIRD, ITS A PLANE NO, ITS SUPER JIN — POLI | HYBE INTERN (@Poli_Pol1) November 30, 2021

WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU SO CUTE FOR pic.twitter.com/AkY1z6eWD4 — pat⁷ (@hopespiration) November 30, 2021

This genre of Seokjin being the view 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/c2zhWdiQnS — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ 🦋💜 (@BTS21_2019) November 30, 2021

Image: Instagram/@BTS_twt