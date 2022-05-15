BTS' Jin Gives A Sneak Peek Of His Cast-free Hand Post-surgery In Latest Photos; See Post

The South Korean boy band BTS' eldest member Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin, underwent a finger surgery earlier this year. Due to the surgery, the singer missed out on several opportunities, including BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert. While he was a part of the concert, he could not stay on the stage for long. The singer also did not perform at Grammys 2022 and rather played the piano during BTS' performance. While it has been almost two months since Jin's surgery, his finger is now seemingly out of the casting.

Taking to his Instagram handle, BTS' Jin gave a sneak peek into his cast-free hand. In the photos, the BTS member could be seen sitting on a bench filled with stuffed Pikachu toys from Pokemon. He also held a Pokeball in his hand while the cartoon's paintings were all over a wall in the background. Jin donned a blue and white coloured t-shirt and shorts and also covered his face with a mask. His hands could be seen cast-free in all pictures. As the singer shared the photo, his fellow bandmate J-Hope commented, "going around alone doing cute stuff by yourself," and added a fire emoji.

Details about Jin's surgery

As per a report by Soompi, Jin underwent surgery on March 18 after he was left injured during his daily activities. The surgery went well and Jin was made to wear a cast till his figure was recovered. BTS' management company Bighit Music released a statement about the same in March.

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin’s finger injury. Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18. The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. Thank you.

Image: Instagram/@jin