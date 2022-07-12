BTS' Jin Has Hilarious Request For Band As Jungkook, RM, Jimin And J-Hope Photobomb Him

BTS' Jin has an active social media account and often takes to his Instagram profile to share glimpses of his time together with the popular band. The K-Pop band consists of JungKook, V, Jimin, SUGA, J Hope, Jin, and RM, and Jin, also known as Kim Seok-jin had a hilarious message for his bandmates in his latest post.

The picture went viral on social media and several members of the BTS army were over the moon to see the latest picture featuring the famous musicians.

Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope photobomb Jin's latest picture

BTS often indulges in hilarious shenanigans and pulls each other's legs online, entertaining the BTS army. The pictures saw Jin attempting to strike a pose, however, he was photobombed by his fellow bandmates. The goofy collection of pictures saw the group determined to photobomb Jin's photoshoot as they snuck into the background and ran in front of the camera. Jin had a special message for them in his caption,m as translated into English, he wrote, "Please let me take a photo alone". The comments section of the post was full of love and praise for the hit group.

Have a look at the post here:

BTS and Disney+ collaboration

The popular band was recently in the news after it was announced that Walt Disney and BTS Studio home Hybe would soon join hands. They will produce five titles together, including three featuring the famous band. As per a report by Billboard, the titles featuring BTS include BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage, which will be an exclusive concert for the BTS army from SoFi Stadium in California. In the Soup: Friendcation is another project featuring the band, which will see V, Seo-jun Park, Parasite actor Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and more going on a surprise trip. It is touted to be a travel reality show, and fans can't wait to see what the makers have in store for them. The final project is BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, which will give the army an inside glimpse into the popular band's rise to te top.

Image: Instagram/@jin