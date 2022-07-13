BTS' Jin Leaves ARMY In Awe Of The Band As Fellow Bandmates Photobomb His Pics

South Korean boy band BTS' eldest member Jin enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Jin has over 37.5 million followers on Instagram as he often shares glimpses of his daily life with his fans. The 29-year-old recently took the internet by storm as he shared some adorable pictures of himself from the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. However, he was seemingly interrupted by his bandmates for whom he had a perfect message.

BTS members - Jin, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jimin - share a tight-knit bond and are often seen pulling each other's legs. The members never fail to support each other or share smiles when they are together. Taking to his Instagram handle, BTS' Jin recently shared some funny pictures and gave a glimpse of their close bond.

In the photos, Jin could be seen trying to click some decent pictures while his band photobombed. The pictures saw Jungkook, Jimin, RM and J-Hope giving away funny poses in the picture along with Jin. Sharing the photos, Jin penned, "Please let me take a photo alone," in Korean.

ARMY reacts to Jin's new pictures

The South Korean boy band enjoys one of the biggest fan bases across the globe known as the BTS fan ARMY. The ARMY never fails to cheer for the band and shower them with love. As Jin shared the adorable pictures with his bandmates, ARMY could not keep calm and react to the post. The ARMY took to the microblogging site Twitter to share their reactions.

Fans could not stop gushing over BTS' bond as a fan wrote, "the genre of bts pictures where they photobomb jin will forever be my favourite."

One of the fans looked back at some pictures when BTS members photobombed Jin's photos. Sharing them, the fan wrote, "bts not letting jin take a solo pic : a never ending saga." Another wrote, "If it isn’t BTS’ personal mission to photobomb Jin when he’s taking pictures — I’m sorry but that’s not BTS!!"

the genre of bts pictures where they photobomb jin will forever be my favourite — act: tanisha⁷ (@kookcarus) July 12, 2022

bts not letting jin take a solo pic : a never ending saga pic.twitter.com/kUg2msD0vr — Diksha⁷ (@Dikshubts7) July 12, 2022

If it isn’t BTS’ personal mission to photobomb Jin when he’s taking pictures — I’m sorry but that’s not BTS!! pic.twitter.com/SwziSkGNZC — 『Jonasia 』⁷ in the box:: be a good human 🦋 (@hobi_hoseokk) July 12, 2022

My favorite demo #Epiphany_Demo_Jin pic.twitter.com/rfNgNXiRv9 — Any Villarreal🦋💜🐳 (@anymari_live) July 12, 2022

Image: Instagram/@jin