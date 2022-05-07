BTS' Jin Reacts To Fan's Enquiry About His Finger Post Extensor Surgery; 'I Can Play'

Popular K-pop band BTS' eldest member Jin who had undergone a finger surgery recently, gave an update to his fans. The 29-year-old singer had to undergo surgery on the finger in March and the label handling the band, BigHit Music had also released a statement earlier to inform the ARMY about the same.

BTS, the K-pop that band enjoys a massive fan following all across the world. The bandmates are often spotted taking out time from their schedule to interact with their die-heart fans. Recently, Jin gave an update about his finger to a fan who inquired about his injury.

BTS' Jin updates fans about his finger injury

On Weverse, a fan asked Jin, "I'm curious about the condition of your hand." Jin replied, "I can play rock, paper scissors." A fan also asked Jin if it was possible on his part to post a selfie. He replied, "I kept looking to upload one every day but there's no (selca/selfie) that I clicked."

Following this, a fan asked, "Jwan what are you doing these days." Jin responded, "Jwan has been busy these days (cutely) I dozed off at the scene (of work). But when I looked next to me, the kids/guys (the members) were also dozing off." When asked about a drink, Jin said, "Jwehope is not making me a beat."

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT JIN/SEOKJIN 220506



ARMY: what should I do*



SJ: no matter how i look at it, it looks like an edit



[T/N: the army's statement is a little ambiguous to me since the subject is missing.. maybe they asked what are you doing or they're asking what should they do] pic.twitter.com/D8JMhpPuXT — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) May 6, 2022

Earlier, in March, BigHit Music had issued a statement and revealed that Jin injured the index finger of his left hand while doing his "daily activities". "He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health," the statement read then.

Jin's injury came between the band's much-awaited Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul and the Las Vegas concert. During his Grammy performance as well as Las Vegas concerts, Jin was seen wearing casts covering a part of his hand.

Meanwhile, the famous band might face exemption from mandatory military service in South Korea. Under the present Military Service Act, all able-bodied Korean men must enlist for roughly two years of military service before age 30. The exemptions and reduced terms of service are only possible for top classical musicians, folk music acts, and Olympic medal winners.

IMAGE: Instagram/jin