BTS' Jin Reveals His Plans For 30th Birthday; Hints At Joining Military Service Soon

Last month, the South Korean boy band BTS' agency Bighit Entertainment announced the group's members would serve the mandatory military service. The decision was rolled out after lengthy discussions and debates for over a year. As BTS' Jin is turning 30 next month, on December 4, his fan ARMY has been excited to hear about his plans. However, the K-Pop star recently hinted at joining the military service before his 30th birthday.

BTS' Jin often interacts with his fans via the social media platform Weverse. He recently answered a few questions on the platform. During his interactive session, a fan asked The Astronaut crooner if he is excited about his birthday, which is next month. In his reply, Jin hinted that he has been given an assignment regarding military service as he wrote, "No...I’m on the front line."

Following Jin's response, BTS ARMY reacted to his birthday plans and seemingly was upset as Jin is expected to go for his military training. A fan wrote, "I knew jin will not be able to celebrate his birthday with us and will be leaving soon but hearing this from himself breaks my heart I'm not prepared," while another penned, "Petition to let Jin celebrate his birthday early with us so we can watch him blow the candles out on a Wootteo cake."

A fan also tweeted, "The enlistment is so real and i'm definitely breaking. i can't believe that after so many years, jin won't be able to celebrate his birthday with his family but will be enlisted." The singer's fans are seemingly upset and are planning to celebrate Jin's birthday a bit early.

BTS' agency's official statement

Last month, after BTS' Busan World Expo 2030 concert, Bighit Entertainment released a statement to announce BTS' members - Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - will get enlisted for mandatory military service. The statement read, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

Image: Instagram/@jin