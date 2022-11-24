BTS' Jin Rumoured To Join Military Service Soon; K-Pop Star And His Agency Reacts

Members of the South Korean boy band BTS are all set for mandatory military service, and its eldest member Jin would be the first one to get enlisted. While Jin has been keeping his fans updated about his plans to join the service, a report claimed the singer would begin his training on December 13. However, the K-Pop star and BTS' agency Bighit Entertainment recently reacted to the report and refrained from confirming Jin's joining date.

Jin recently took to Weverse to pen a note for his fans regarding his military enlistment. In his note, The Astronaut singer spoke about the report claiming his date of enlistment is December 13 but did not confirm if it is right. He further asked the BTS ARMY not to come to the training centre as it could be dangerous if it gets crowded.

He wrote, "There's an article out there that I hadn't planned on being published.. in any case, ARMYs, I ask that you please refrain from coming to the training centre. There will be many other people there and it could get dangerous with a big crowd. Army I love you."

weverse 221124



seokjin: there's an article out there that i hadn't planned on being published.. in any case

armys, i ask that you please refrain from coming to the training centerㅠㅠ

there will be many other people there & it could get dangerous with a big crowd

army i love you pic.twitter.com/nywBwKFy9j — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) November 24, 2022

The report left Jin's fans divided as many were sad he would get enlisted soon, while others were more concerned about his safety. A Twitter user wrote, "this cannot be emphasised enough but PLEASE respect his wishes and leave him alone," while another penned, "I feel mixed emotions, I feel sad because Jin will be enlisted soon at the same time angry because they invade Jin's privacy."

BTS' agency reacts to the report

According to Soompi, BTS' agency Bighit Entertainemnt recently reacted to the report claiming Jin's training will begin on December 13. Reacting to the report, a source from the agency said, "It is difficult to confirm. We ask for your generous understanding."

BTS' agency's official statement

Last month, after BTS' Busan World Expo 2030 concert, Bighit Entertainment released a statement to announce BTS' members - Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - would get enlisted for mandatory military service. The statement read, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

Image: Instagram/@jin