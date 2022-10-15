BTS' Jin Says He Went To Hospital 'a Lot' Before Busan Concert; Announces His New Album

The South Korean boy band BTS recently gave their most awaited Yet To Come concert at the 2030 Busan World Expo. The band's members - Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin - left their fans in awe as they sang and danced to a number of their chartbusters. Apart from their performance, the band also took out some time to interact with their fans, known as ARMY. During the chat, the band's eldest member, Jin, revealed he went to the hospital a lot ahead of the concert and also announced his solo album.

Several videos from BTS' concert in Busan are surfacing on social media as fans are hailing the band for their performance. During the concert, Jin took centerstage and revealed that he had to pay several visits to his doctor after complaining about a bad throat ahead of the show. The K-Pop star added that he had multiple thoughts about his health, his fans' expectations and the concert for the past few days. However, he overcame all the obstacles and gave his best at the concert.

Jin announces his solo album

Apart from working as a group, BTS members have also focused on their individual growth. Recently, Jungkook and RM collaborated with other artists while J-Hope unveiled his album Jack In The Box. Now, Jin surprised his fans by announcing his solo album. While he did not reveal the name of his album, he revealed that he has collaborated with someone he adores. Jin said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you, so I hope you enjoy them."

Last month, Jin was speculated to work on his solo album as he went on several trips to Los Angeles. The singer was also spotted visiting a recording studio in the US. The BTS member headed to LA on a personal schedule, which made his fans speculate that he is set to make his solo debut.

Image: Instagram/@jin