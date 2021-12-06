BTS Jin Super Tuna Challenge: BTS Army Trends 'Sorry Jin' On Twitter, Know Why

South Korean boy band BTS' member Jin's 29th birthday was not only a celebration for the band but for their entire fan ARMY. The singer surprised his fans by releasing his song Super Tuna on his birthday. In return, the ARMY created a new 'Super Tuna Challenge' on the social media platform TikTok. Ever since the new challenge was created, 'Sorry Jin' is trending on Twitter with over 16 thousand tweets. Here is why the ARMY is apologising to Jin.

Kim Seok-jin received a plethora of heartwarming wishes two days ahead of his birthday on December 4, 2021. Moreover, during the last day of their Permission To Dance On Stage Concert in California, Los Angeles, ARMY paid a heartfelt tribute to the senior-most singer of the group by making an ocean of moon, the cover of Jin's track Moon, through their phones. As a return gift to his fans, Jin released a solo track Super Tuna on his birthday. ARMY did not take much time in creating a TikTok challenge out of it which became overwhelming for Jin to take it.

Why 'Sorry Jin' is trending on Twitter?

Seeing a flood of videos of people taking up the BTS Jin Super Tuna challenge, Jin took to his Weverse handle to tell fans that he did not plan the challenge. The singer wrote, "No, guys, don't do a Super Tuna challenge that I didn't even plan. No, I'm so embarrassed," in Korean. Reacting to Jin's response, BTS ARMY flooded Twitter with apologies to Jin, saying they cannot stop the challenge as they love it. A fan wrote, "Sorry Jin, but I can't get enough of this song and your hip movement," while others became a bit creative while taking up the challenge.

WERE SORRY JIN BUT ITS TOO LATE🐟 pic.twitter.com/lErYmVDqRK — Embry ⁷✧⁴ 🐟 (@bangtanxblink) December 5, 2021

BTS Jin Super Tuna dance challenge

Sorry Jin, but I can't get enough of this song and your hip movement 😫👇 #SuperTunaByJin pic.twitter.com/IKsJAG0cQm — Blueraven ⁷ 🎣 (@BlueRaven_00) December 5, 2021

Alguien ya subió su super tuna challenge a TikTok por favor si les gusta bailar o no tienen pena únanse y hagámoslo trend, tiene potencial!#SuperTunaDanceChallenge #SuperTunaByJin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/KFavwJrYes — citly! SUPER TUNA🐟 (@EternalSINmates) December 4, 2021

Super Tuna dance challenge featuring Ranveer Singh

As the Super Tuna challenge began trending on Twitter, the Indian fan ARMY became creative enough to make Ranveer Singh groove to the new track. A video of Ranveer Singh's dance is current;y going viral as Indian fans added Super Tuna in the place of the actor's song Tatad Tatad. Here is the hilarious video of Super Tuna featuring Ranveer Singh.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit