BTS' Jin Takes Private Airport Exit In Argentina Due To Skip Crowd; Apologises To ARMY

South Korean boy band BTS' eldest member Jin recently flew to Argentina to perform his upcoming first single, The Astronaut, with the British band Coldplay. While the K-Pop star's fans in Argentina were excited to see him, they did not catch a glimpse of him. Recently, Jin apologised to his fans and revealed that he had to take the private exit at the airport due to the crowd.

Kim Seokjin, who is popularly known as Jin, landed in Argentina earlier this week for his performance. As he did not greet his fans at the airport, he recently took to Weverse to apologise to his fans. In a statement that he released on the social media platform, Jin told his fans that he had safely arrived in Argentina. He further apologised to his fans who were waiting at the airport to meet him. Jin added that he was concerned about his fans which is why he chose not to meet them.

Jin wrote, "I arrived safely in Argentina. I want to apologise to everyone who was waiting at the airport There were so many people gathered up and I afraid you might get hurt. So I couldn’t go through from that way. I really wanted to see you, but I’m sorry. I hope I can see you in the concert."

🐹 ive arrived safely and well in argentina

im sorry to everyone who was at the airportㅠㅠ

there were too many people gathered so i was unable to exit through there in case all of you might get hurt

i wanted to make sure to see you, im sorry

BTS ARMY share glimpses of Jin's arrival in Argentina

Several fans shared glimpses of Jin's arrival in Argentina and revealed how the officials had to block a road seeing the crowd at the airport. A fan dropped the video of Jin leaving the airport and wrote, "they cut off the road and treating him like a ROYALTY just wow KING SEOKJIN."

According to a report by Soompi, Big Hit Music announced BTS' Jin's performance in Argentina with Coldplay. The statement read, "BTS’s Jin will perform ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay at the Argentina stop of their ‘MUSIC of the SPHERES’ world tour. As Jin’s solo single ‘The Astronaut’ is co-written by Coldplay, this performance will be that much more meaningful. We ask for lots of interest from fans."

The track will mark Jin's debut single.

Image: Instagram/@jin