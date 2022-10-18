BTS' Jin To Collaborate With Coldplay In His Upcoming Solo Single? Bighit Shares Insights

After BTS' J-Hope, the South Korean boy band's eldest member, Jin, is all set to make his solo debut with a new album. The 29-year-old announced his debut at the band's latest concert in Busan and left his fans, known as ARMY, wondering who he is going to collaborate with. While the BTS fan ARMY has been speculating Jin would release the single in collaboration with British musical group Coldplay, the band's agency, Bighit entertainment, recently issued a statement.

Soon after Jin announced his untitled album at the World Expo 2030 Busan concert, titled BTS "Yet To Come." During his address, Jin revealed he has collaborated with someone he really "adores." He said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you, so I hope you enjoy them."

As the band member's fans are speculating he will collaborate with Coldplay, Bighit Entertainment recently issued a statement in which they shared further details about Jin's solo debut. According to Soompi, Bighit Entertainment revealed the K-Pop star will release his single by the end of October. They also reacted to rumours about Jin's collaboration with Coldplay and wrote, "The exact details of the date and time, collaboration, and more will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding."

BTS members to fulfil their military service

BTS' exemption from the South Korean military services has been a long debate. The band's members were earlier provided with an extension and were allowed to put off their service till they turned 30. While their exemption was to be discussed in December, Bighit Entertainment took to Weverse to release a statement in which they revealed BTS would fulfil South Korea's military service. According to their recent statement, the agency will withdraw its request for BTS' exemption from mandatory military service. BTS' Jin will be the first member to get enrolled on military service as he will turn 30 this December.

Image: AP/Instagram/@jin