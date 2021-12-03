Last Updated:

'Jin Day' | BTS' Jin's Birthday: BTS ARMY Has Special Surprises Planned Ahead Of His 29th Birthday

As the fans have been enjoying BTS live concert 'Permission to Dance', they are now gearing up for the birthday of Jin, one of the popular members of BTS.

BTS Jin Birthday

Ahead of BTS' member Jin's 29th birthday, the Army has been planning something special for the singer on the fourth day of the BTS LA Permission To Dance on Stage Live concert. Numerous BTS Army members flew to Los Angeles to attend the concert and make BTS Jin feel special ahead of his 29th birthday on 4 December 2021.

BTS ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ LA 2021 concert was held on four consecutive days in Los Angeles on November 27th, November 28th, December 1st, and December 2nd at SoFi Stadium. Ahead of Kim Seok-jin aka Jin's birthday, here's how ARMY is planning to surprise him.

BTS Army plans Jin birthday project, hails 'Happy Jin Day' 

As BTS Jin will turn 29 on 4 December 2021, the army has planned something special to dedicate him at the fourth day of the  BTS ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ LA 2021 concert. In some of the recent pictures and videos on Twitter shared by BTS Army, it was revealed that they are planning Jin's Birthday project in which they will be putting moon covers on Army bombs or cellphone lights to turn the SoFi Stadium into a sea of moons as the singer is popularly called as 'Lil Moon' by them because of his song, MOON.

As the project went viral on social media, many of them began dropping videos online and even revealed how they were preparing to surprise the singer. Some of them even shared pictures of the Army bombs with a moon sticker on them while others helped fans on how to make the same in the easiest way possible. Take a look at how the BTS Army is gearing up to celebrate Jin Day at the BTS Live concert being held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. BTS members also sang 'Happy Birthday Jin'.

BTS wins Asia Artist Award

The list of the winners of the hotly buzzed 2021 Asia Artist Awards is out with several K-pop groups such as NCT 127, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, aespa and more taking home big awards for their performances this year. Touted as one of the biggest boybands in the world, BTS took home the 'Daesang' i.e Song of the Year award for their Summer smash hit Butter. 

