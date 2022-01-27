BTS: Jin's 'Yours' And V's ‘Christmas Tree' Make History On Billboard; Read Details

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS has the tendency to break records with every release. Debuted in 2013, the South Korean boyband has not only won over the hearts of masses in their home country but has also emerged as global stars over the years. Adding another feather to their hat, members of the band, Jin and V, have set numerous records on Billboard with their solo release, Yours and Christmas Tree, respectively.

BTS' Jin and V's records on Billboard

As per a report from Pinkvilla, Billboard revealed the list of Top 10 Hot Trending Songs powered by Twitter and the oldest member of BTS, Jin has set a new record on it with his solo track titled Yours. On the chart of January 29, the singer has become the first and only K-Pop soloist to enter the chart for 11 weeks as the single ranked at number 10 on the chart. The singer also extended his own record as the track became the longest-running Korean solo on the Billboard list.

Christmas Tree by V is the FIRST song by a Korean male soloist to spent three weeks in the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, and is at #97 this week!



Congratulations Taehyung! #V_ChristmasTree pic.twitter.com/JlcNyhmyJL — The Taehyung Brand (@BTSV_Brand) January 25, 2022

On the other hand, V's soulful track Christmas Tree bagged the 97th spot on Billboard’s Global Chart for the week of January 29. This would mark the song's third week on the list extending its record, with V being the only Korean male solo artist to enter the Top 100 spot. The song serves as the OST of V's friend actor Choi Woo-shik's recently-ended Our Beloved Summer.

#V_ChristmasTree is the only K-OST to spend 3 weeks on Billboard Global Excl. US Chart and the first solo by a Korean male to achieve this. Congratulations Taehyung!https://t.co/wHM3yI3skJ pic.twitter.com/TNumDxUGRC — Funds For V (@TaehyungFunds) January 25, 2022

Fans were quick to congratulate the singers as one netizen wrote, ''#ChristmasTree, an unpromoted song that was released in a month that's so difficult to chart, manages to capture the hearts of the worldwide audience because of the soulful and healing vocals of #BTSV.'' Another fan wrote, ''WORLDWIDE SUPERSTAR JIN Congratulations Jin Kim Seokjin YOURS Every day you seem too far away, so i listen to #Yours_Jin #김석진 #BTSJIN.''

Meanwhile, recently, the band created quite a stir on social media as they released their individual artist-made merch on their official website. The merchandise reportedly became sold out in a few seconds. The band is also preparing for their upcoming Permission to Dance on Stage concert which will be held in South Korea.

Image: Twitter/@BTSChartDailyx/jingallery