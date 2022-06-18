BTS’ Jungkook & Charlie Puth Drop 'Left And Right's Teaser Ahead Of Release; ARMY Reacts

A day after American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth confirmed collaboration with BTS' Jungkook on a new single Left and Right, the official Twitter handle of the Bangton Boys released an official teaser photo for the forthcoming highly-anticipated single, thereby announcing the release date of the song as well.

Post announcing the collaboration, Puth also revealed a short snippet of the upcoming song on TikTok, declaring that if the song racked up 500,000 pre-saves, it would be released on June 24.

BTS’s Jungkook & Charlie Puth drop Left and Right's teaser

Confirming that Left and Right will drop on June 24, both BTS’s official social media accounts and Charlie Puth released an adorable teaser photo for the upcoming single. Sharing the teaser, both wrote on their respective social media handles, "Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of @bts_bighit) Out June 24th. http://charlieputh.lnk.to/LeftandRight."

ARMY (BTS fans) who had been eagerly waiting for the song took to the comment section and shared their excitement.

ARMY says 'It's really dope'

A Twitter user commented, "@memories follow me left and right," while another one wrote, "Charlie was asked to give at least a hint as to who is singing Left and Right with him and he just stated on his Tiktok video “September 1” which is happened to be the birthday of JUNGKOOK … CP Tiktok caption: you’ll know Friday …"

A fan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Left and Right" Charlie Puth feat. Jungkook (@BTS_twt) LET'S GOOOOOOOOO This is a BOP!!!!!!" a netizen also stated, "K-Netz can’t get enough of JUNGKOOK and Charlie's upcoming collab song “Left and Right. “Finally, Jungkook's first collab that I wished for” “The song is so good” “It's really dope how there's no 'BTS' next to Jungkook's name because he's now recognized as a solo singer too."

A limited-edition CD single for the upcoming Left and Right is currently available to pre-order through the Attention singer’s website. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Puth tweeted, "Left and Right feat. Jung Kook of @bts_bighit limited edition CD single available for pre-order here: http://charlieputh.lnk.to/left-and-right-CD."

BTS announces a brief hiatus to pursue solo projects

The announcement of Jungkook's collab with Charlie Puth came after the South Korean boyband recently announced a brief hiatus to pursue solo projects. The BTS members made it clear that they are only taking some time off from performing as a group and will be concentrating on exploring various avenues as individual artists.

