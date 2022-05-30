BTS' Jungkook & Pink Sweat$'s Fun Banter Goes Viral; ARMY Say They Met At Seoul Festival

BTS member Jungkook recently met singer Pink Sweat$ and a video of their meet and greet session has taken the internet by storm. The video in question was shared by Pink Sweat$ himself via social media, although, the musician did not reveal where the duo interacted with each other. However, ARMY believes that the two met during the jazz festival in Seoul, where Pink Sweat$ was invited to perform.

In the video, Jungkook has donned a black plain t-shirt which is topped over a grey shirt and denim pants. Meanwhile, a black cap and matching face mask complete his look. On the other hand, Pink Sweat$ was seen clad in a jersey as the two gave peace signs to the camera. Take a look at the video below:

jungkook and pink sweat$. he looks so comfy happy 😍#JUNGKOOK #JK pic.twitter.com/5HVIQ0Sjnq — J4💜⁷⟭⟬ 𝕻𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖋 𝕵𝖚𝖓𝖊 10𝖙𝖍 (@Luvkookseyes) May 30, 2022

On Sunday, BTS members were spotted departing for the US to meet President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. Prior to this, all the members of the septet revealed their inspiration behind 'Proof' ahead of the release of their 10th album. For the unversed, Proof, which includes a total of 3 CDs, is an anthology chronicling the origin of the Korean band in the past 9 years. Set to release on June 10, the new album traces their entire journey, from highs and lows to fighting prejudice and emerging as a global icon.

The group's management agency Bighit Music recently revealed Jungkook's source of inspiration for 'Proof'. "I added Euphoria and Dimple to this album. To tell you the truth, I like it best when I get to sing with the other members and connect with ARMY no matter what the songs are. That's what I've been dreaming of. Even now, I love it when I sing and dance, and I'm incredibly happy when I hear the roar from the audience when I perform. I'm always happy when I'm on stage, and I'm glad there are people who become happy seeing me on stage. Every single day I am thankful and I enjoy myself. Me happily making music while watching ARMY, and your smiles as you watch me--these are my Proofs,” Jungkook said in the post.

