BTS' Jungkook & TXT's Huening Kai Win Hearts In The HYBE Campaign Video

Big Hit Entertainment will soon be known as HYBE. Hence to make sure fans know about this change the company premiered a campaign film featuring all the artists under its group. Right from BTS’ Jungkook to TXT’s Huening Kai. The campaign film is creating quite the buzz on social media all thanks to the creatives involved in its visuals.

BTS’ Jungkook & TXT’s Huening Kai steal the show in BigHit’s video

Big Hit Entertainment is going through a major change, since the company will now be known as HYBE. Hence their recent campaign film featured all of the groups that operate with Big Hit Entertainment. These groups include, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, TXT, NUEST, and last but not the least BTS. In the BigHit video, each group talked about something they believe in.

The video starts with the question, ‘What do you believe in?’ and in the first part we see ENHYPEN talking about teamwork. The group is transferred inside of a video game and are roving a boat together while showcasing how they believe in teamwork. But soon the visuals change that group I done playing video games.

Next up we see the group SEVENTEEN in the BigHit video. The group is busy focusing on their goals and completing various tasks. While one of them is busy on social media, others are producing new music. After GFRIEND talks about #IBelieveInMyself, NUEST focuses on the power of smile and showcases a Western office set up with the members surrounded by smiles.

But the most attention was grabbed by TXT’s Huening Kai and BTS’ Jungkook. TXT’s Huening Kai’s and other members campaigned about TXT’s Kai love for pineapple on pizza. In the BigHit video, Kia walks into a pizza shop and they have run out of pineapples when an upset Kai wakes up from his dream, he sees TXT members holding a large pineapple pizza.

Last but once again not the least, BTS believes in #connection. BTS’ Jungkook is the one who delivers this message. In the BigHit video, Kook and Jin walk out of a screen and inside a house. All the other members of the group are busy with various activities and the video ends with Taehyung saying, “I Believe in Connection’.

This BigHit video seems to have struck a chord with fandoms of these groups. No wonder various hashtags about the video were trending on social media right from TXT’s Huening Kai’s to BTS’ Jungkook. Take a look at all of these reactions to the BigHit video featuring TXT’s Huening Kai, BTS’ Jungkook, and all the other group members below.