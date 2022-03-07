BTS' Jungkook Bags A Spot In Spotify's Biggest Song Debuts Chart 2022 With 'Stay Alive'

The South Korean boy band BTS has surely taken the entire world by storm with their quirky moves and commendable songs. The band never fails to amaze their fans with their work and, to date, have broken several records with their chartbusters. Their solo tracks also top playlists of music buffs across the world. While BTS member Jungkook recently sang the song Stay Alive, it has now reached the Top 5 biggest streams in Spotify Global in 2022.

Apart from singing together, the band members are also moving forward in making their individual careers and its youngest bandmate Jungkook has often proved his status of being a global icon. He reaffirmed this once again as he released his first solo Stay Alive under his own credit. As per a recent report by Allkpop, Jungkook's Stay Alive has taken over many records from popular artists and joined The Weeknd in the list. Stay Alive became the fifth biggest song debut in 2022 with over 4.2 million filtered streams apart from the Canadian singer's songs.

More about Stay Alive

Stay Alive was one of the most anticipated songs for all k-pop fans. The song came out on February 11, as a part of 7FATES: CHAKHO, BTS' webtoon. The song was crooned by Jungkook, while his band member Suga wrote and produced it. The song came out to be a chartbuster soon after its release. It broke several records across the world in less than 24 hours.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Stay Alive topped the iTunes Charts in 74 countries within only six hours of its release. It topped the charts in various countries, including Thailand, Japan, Argentina, Finland, Germany, France, Chile and even the United States. The track even dethroned many renowned artists like Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and more from their positions on the chart.

Meanwhile, the boy band is all set to return to the in-person concert in Seoul, South Korea. The band members were on a long vacation, for over three months, after their 4-show concert in LA, USA. They will now perform in Seoul as a part of their Permission To Dance concert from March 10.

Image: Twitter/@Purp_lle