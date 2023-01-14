BTS' Jungkook Becomes 1st K-Pop Soloist To Be Nominated For 2023 IHeart Radio Music Awards

K-Pop giants, BLACKPINK and BTS, have been nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023. BTS member Jungkook has also bagged himself a solo nomination in the Best Music Video category for his collaboration with Charlie Puth for the song 'Left and Right'. This makes him the first K-Pop soloist to be nominated for the awards.

BTS has been nominated for two categories - Best Music Video for their title track 'Yet to Come' and Best Fan Army for their ARMY. This is the sixth consecutive time BTS has been nominated for iHeartRadio Music awards.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has been nominated for four categories of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music awards including Best Fan Army, Best Music Video, Best Duo/Group of the Year and Favourite Use of a Sample. BTS' official Twitter handle shared the announcement with ARMY on January 12.

Check out BTS' tweet below:

We got nominated for ‘Best Music Video’ with ‘Yet To Come’ & ‘Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS),’ and ‘Best Fan ARMY’ at the 2023 @iHeartRadio Music Awards! Thank you so much for your love and support, #BTSARMY💜#BTS #YetToCome #BestMusicVideo #BestFanARMY #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/HUNHt4bzwE — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) January 12, 2023

BLACKPINK also nominated for BRIT Awards

For the first time, BLACKPINK has been nominated for Best International Group for the 2023 BRIT awards. The nominations were announced on January 12 and the ceremony will be held on February 11. BLACKPINK is the first female K-pop group ever to be nominated for BRITs.

Check out the official Tweet by BRIT Awards:

More on iHeartRadio Music

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held on March 27 at 8:00 pm in Los Angeles. The nominations were announced recently which include artists like BLACKPINK, Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS and Justin Bieber.