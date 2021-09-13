BTS' Jungkook Collapses Post Their Chile Concert, Alarms Band; 'was Very Flustered'

South Korean K-pop band BTS never cease to impress their ARMY, delivering the best concerts all over the world in their various album tours. With constantly burning themselves out for several hours, the members fall prey to breakdowns and exhaustion at times, which is what happened with Jungkook, during the bands' 2017 Wings Tour. In their series of concerts in Chile, the band member ended up collapsing after looking unwell during their performance.

The revelation was made in their Burn The Stage documentary, where BTS showcased their tumultuous moments throughout the tour. The second and third episodes showcased Jungkook in an utter surprise of the situation he faced for the first time, expressing that he 'was very flustered'. His band member RM also stated how it was too hot and Jungkook seemed to have 'overworked' himself adding that he felt relieved about it not being a mental problem.

BTS' Jungkook collapsed during their performance?

In a post-concert interview, Jungkook opened up about the incident, but considering his dedication to the ARMY, the singer decided to go ahead with the performance. He even went to the extent of breathing oxygen backstage to resume his stint, to deliver the best for his Chilean audience. 'We will not see them for a long time. I want to be remembered in the most beautiful light possible. I think that's why I work', Jungkook stated.

RM, who is in charge of speaking for the group, was worried about his dilemma since they just started with the show, without any possible replacement for Jungkook. Stating that he 'is also a kid', the star said he felt 'pathetic' to see himself think through the situation but after Jungkook looked better, he added how he felt 'relieved'. RM said 'it's very hard for me when these things happen'.

The group even went on to discuss the incident post the concert at dinner, with Suga, who seemed to be the strongest and toughest, revealing that even he cried himself in the washroom. Other members including Jin also expressed that they were really worried about their fellow members.

The boy band has marked 8 years since their collaboration. The seven-member band is comprised of RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jimin. In the latest instalment of their milestones, the Bangtan Boys' Fake Love music video has joined the one billion club on the Youtube platform. The boys have also made it to The Guinness World Records' Hall of fame, which has included 23 world records created by the K-Pop group.

(IMAGE: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL/ INSTAGRAM)