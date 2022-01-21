BTS' Jungkook Drops His Artist-made Merch Collection; Here's How Much It Costs, How To Buy

The last and most anticipated self-designed merchandise from the popular South Korean boyband, BTS, has finally launched as Jungkook released his line of merch on the band's official social media handle. The boys have been creating quite a stir on the internet as they drop their self-designed products which included products like Guitar pick necklaces, wind chimes, pyjamas and more. Check out the latest merchandise from the youngest member of the band and how to buy it.

Jungkook drops self-designed merch

Taking to their official Twitter handle, HYBE Merch released the merchandise of the 'golden maknae' of the band, Jungkook. The first product is an artsy mood lamp called the 'Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp'. The lamp comes with Bluetooth as it illuminates the room with pink, blue and purple lights with BTS' signs all over the lights. They also released a mood film for the merch where the user is seen serenely enjoying the mood lamp.

He also dropped his self-designed hoodie with the test 'ARMYST' written on the back. The zip-up hoodies were released in four pastel colours.

Decoding Jungkook's merch

Fans, called ARMY, were quick to decode the young singer's merchandise as one fan was quick to point out that Jungkook must have combined the word ARMY and Amethyst to write the word 'ARMYST' on his hoodie as Amethyst is a purple gemstone, a colour that is often associated with the band. They wrote, ''So I think the hoodie name "ARMYST" possibly comes from Jungkook combining the words ARMY+Amethyst (the purple gemstone). This along with the Mikrokosmos themed mood lamp, his creations truly represent our purple universe.''

the little bts signs on the wall 😭🥲 pic.twitter.com/Fd9G6lCB2v — ♡ jak⁷ (@poutybbykth) January 21, 2022

im obsessed with his voiceㅠㅠ I NEED THIS!!!!! those colors and starlight on the roof😍#ArtistMadeByJungkook #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/gc2dIjgvZZ — Zeha⁷ (@jklovemode) January 21, 2022

Fans also shared a snap from the 24-year-old talking about his design where he mentioned that he can see' Pink, Purple and Blue colours. Another fan tweeted, ''jungkook really made army+amethyst= armyst merch and the color pink,purple, blue even matches mikrokosmos perfectly he's really so thoughtful''. Check out more tweets here.

WOW I NEED THIS!!!!! #ArtistMadeByJungkook #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/o8X0RUxk1g — Zeha⁷ (@jklovemode) January 21, 2022

But fr it's so pretty 🥺 and as he said he wanted the colours to be pink purple and blue 🌌 pic.twitter.com/16xBWaM5WB — Lavender⁷ (@Lavende03) January 21, 2022

Where to buy Jungkook's merch?

Fans can buy Jungkook's as well as the other band members' merch on the official WeVerse shop application or website. The prices of the young singer's merch are yet to be revealed.

Image: Instagram/@jungkook_bighitentertainment/Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH