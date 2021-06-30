BTS' Jungkook Expresses That He Wants To Recreate A Kissing Scene From Movie In Real Life

BTS member Jungkook is known for his music skills and his glamourous looks. The BTS Army is often spotted recreating BTS' Jungkook's looks on social media. The BTS' members often restrict themselves from speaking about their personal lives. However, Koreaboo reported that once BTS' Jungkook revealed a movie scene that he would like to recreate with his partner in real life.

Jungkook talks about recreating a kiss scene

According to the report, in an interview, BTS' Jungkook said that he wanted to recreate a scene from the movie Love 911. He said that in Love 911, there is a scene where the movie character lifts up his girl with both hands and kisses her. He expressed that he wants to experience that at least once before he dies. Love 911 is a South Korean film released in 2012. The movie starred Go Soo and Han Hyo-Joo in the lead roles. The movie is based on a love story of a firefighter and a doctor. Han Hyo-Joo was nominated for Best Actress nomination at the 49th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2013.

BTS to collaborate with Ed Sheeran again

Ed Sheeran released his new song Bad Habits and to promote the same, he made an appearance on the American Radio show, Most Requested Live. In the conversation, Ed Sheeran confirmed that he is collaborating with BTS again. Speaking about the upcoming project, Ed Sheeran said that he has worked with BTS on their last record and also wrote a song for their new record. He appreciated the K-Pop band and said that they are super cool guys, indicating that he enjoys working with them. BTS and Ed Sheeran had previously collaborated on a track for the album, Map of the Soul: Persona.

BTS earlier made an announcement that they will be releasing a CD version of their latest English number, Butter, in July 2021. Their label, Hybe Corporation also confirmed the same and informed that the CD version will come with a major surprise for the BTS Army. Since then, fans have been speculating that the CD version of BTS new song will have the Ed Sheeran piece as well. However, it has not yet been confirmed if the CD version will have a Butter cover by Sheeran.

IMAGE: BTS JUNGKOOK'S INSTAGRAM

