BTS' Jungkook Eyebrow Piercing In 'Butter' Has Fans Going Crazy As Song Breaks Records

BTS released the music video of Butter which is already trending within a few hours of its release. The music video starts out in black and white before bursting into a bold colour palette, perfectly showcasing what BTS stands for. The song has garnered more than 62 million views on YouTube. In the video, the members of the band like Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga can be seen in stylish outfits. Take a look at the video below.

Since the release of the video, Jungkook’s eyebrow piercing has been gaining a lot of attention on the Internet. Several social media users took to their social media accounts to talk about the looks of Jungkook. One of the users wrote, “Jungkook eyebrow piercing has entirely altered my brain chemistry whereas several other users were excited to see the look of Jungkook in the video. Another user praised Jungkook’s stylistic choices and said, “the growth in jungkook's stylistic choices from experimenting with a new vibrant hair colour every month to trying out an eyebrow piercing for this comeback to continuing to change up his clothing, hairstyles, and lifestyle like he is constantly evolving and it's so COOL to witness," Take a look at some of the reactions below.

BTS has a very dedicated fanbase known as the ARMY, which has broken several records for the band. Butter may have got a good start but it has to break the record of BTS’ most popular song called Dynamite which was released last year and got the title of the most-viewed video in 24 hours. Butter marks the second English language single by BTS after Dynamite. BTS recently grabbed a nomination at Grammys 2021. They have released a total of nine studio albums, six compilation albums, and six extended plays. BTS debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment and were previously famous as Bangtan Boys.

