BTS' Jungkook Fans Divided Over South Korean Lawyer's Post Over Legalisation Of Tattoos

Ryu Ho-Jeong, the youngest member of the 21st assembly in the South Korean parliament, seems to have started an interesting debate online. The South Korean Justice Party representative had recently penned the importance of legalising and regulating tattoo art in the country. The lawyer has run into trouble from BTS’ fans as she chose band member Jungkook’s pictures to push her post.

Ryu Ho-Jeong took to her Instagram handle to announce the drafting of her Tattoo Up Act which aims to make tattooing legal and regulated in Korea. Along with a long note that starts with "Take the bandages off of BTS!”, she shared pictures of BTS' Jungkook and his tattoos. Now, her choice of pictures did not go well with the BTS' ARMY and Jungkook. While many questioned her intention behind sharing his picture, some pointed out that she is trying to hog attention to the issue by using their favourite icon.

Although, the fans of the Korean boy band are loving Jungkook's tattoos, they are now at loggerheads regarding the pictures. The debate between the fans is now live on all social media platforms. While, the lawyer had earlier said that her intentions were to find justice for the tattoo artists, she is yet to make a statement regarding the use of Jungkook's photos.

Ryu Ho-Jeong's legal fight

The young politician continues to fight for the tattoo artists’ rights as labour laws do not currently protect them. Tattoo artists in Korea are in constant danger of losing their income and sometimes even going to prison. Under her post which had pictures of BTS' Jungkook, she had written, "Beautiful paintings and wonderful words from tattoos that are common around us are illegal in Korea. Korea has over 3 million people with tattoos and tattoos have been deemed as high artistry across the world. Even domestic tattooists are revered as outstanding artists on the world stage, but Korea ignored them."

Ryu is hopeful of passing this act so that tattooing can become legal and, in a way, where the government can regulate it. The act will also mention the requirements for issuing tattooing licenses only to skilled and qualified artists. She also emphasized that this would protect tattooists and guarantee people’s rights to health, hygiene, and safety management.

IMAGE: RYU HO-JEONG'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.