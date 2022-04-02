Prior to their highly anticipated Grammy's performance, one of the most loved South Korean boyband BTS members, Jungkook, contracted COVID-19. The singer had tested positive for coronavirus on March 29, 2022, which came a week after J-Hope had tested positive for the virus. Jungkook, recently, dominated the AMA (Ask Me Anything) trend on his Instagram handle, where fans asked several questions from him.

Jungkook responds to a user asking him to eat a dog's s**t

Jungkook took to his photo-blogging site and started an AMA session as he wrote, "Now what should I do? Is there any person who's curious about something/has something to ask?" Soon after this, an Instagram user made a derogatory remark about him asking the singer to eat a dog's s**t. Reacting to it, Jungkook said, "Aren't your words really extreme? (laughing) Ah if you crumble up choco pie (into a ball) the shape looks similar."

Another fan asked Jungkook to read books, eat, drink and watch movies during his quarantine. The BTS member responded, "Reading books, and eating food, and drinking, and also watching movies.. but you're wrong. I don't read books. I think I said this earlier (laughing) I don't read books.. but I'll try to read books."

Jungkook sends a special message to ARMY, 'I miss you'

A fan even asked Jungkook what he wanted to say to his ARMY right now? He answered, "I miss you." After some time the Bangtown boy concluded the AMA session as he wrote, "I should stop.. (laughing). Sorry, but I love you. If you thought I'd be stopping here that would be a huge misjudgment/mistake. I'm kidding since it feels like I haven't, so! You all have done well today. Let's see each other next time! See you next time hehe. Bye."

After testing COVID-19 positive. Jungook shared a video on his Instagram as he said, "Everybody, I’m fine. I don’t want to lose my muscle so I keep moving I ate and lied down and ate and lay down so I'm afraid I’m gonna gain weight. I’m taking good care of myself so don’t worry too much and let’s meet soon!"