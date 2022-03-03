BTS' Jungkook Graduates University With 'The President’s Award'; Shares Future Resolutions

The popular South Korean boyband, BTS' youngest member, Jungkook, has finally graduated from university. Known for being an overachiever which earned him the title of 'Golden Maknae', the young singer has added another prestigious title to his name after graduating from Global Cyber University in South Korea. For the unversed, BTS consists of seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook who serves as the main vocalist of the band.

After accepting his graduation, the singer shared a video message to his fans as he was not able to attend the ceremony owing to his packed schedule. After the news broke, fans spent no time landing Jungkook's name on the trending topic list as they sent him hearty wishes for his academic achievement.

BTS' Jungkook graduates from University with prestigious title

The 24-year-old reportedly graduated from Global Cyber University from the Broadcasting & Entertainment department. He also received his graduation along with the honorary title of 'The President’s Award’. As mentioned earlier, he shared a video message to address his fans and talked about his resolutions and goals for the future.

In the video message, the young singer stressed the importance of learning something new as he said, ''People say graduation is both an ending and a beginning and it makes me emotional & excited at the same time. I feel that learning is always a fun thing to do, and amazing and exciting. I hope all of us won’t miss the moment but will go for the goal as we do now,''

Moreover, he also revealed that he would work hard towards setting a good example to his juniors and revealed his resolution for the future. Jeon Jungkook said, ''I'll try my best to make more beautiful music performances for our beloved fans''.

[INFO🏆] Jungkook is the recipient of the highest award, the 'President's Award' at Global Cyber University. He was not able to attend the ceremony and he conveyed his acceptance speech via a video sent to the graduation ceremony today.



As mentioned earlier, the singer received an overwhelming amount of congratulatory wishes from fans, called ARMY. One fan tweeted, ''exactly 8 years ago jungkook got in highschool and 8 years later, he was named as the recipient of the 'President's Award' (highest award) at his Global Cyber University graduation ceremony. i’m so proud of him''. Check out the tweets from BTS' ARMY here.

8 years ago, today, Jungkook entered high school and his hyungs were there for him

Jungkook was named as the recipient of the highest award, the 'President's Award' at Global Cyber University graduation ceremony.



Congratulations Jungkook! 👏🏻

