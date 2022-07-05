BTS member Suga recently became the talk of the town after he collaborated with the South Korean star PSY, for the foot-tapping track That That. PSY marked his comeback after five years with his new album and the hit song featuring Suga became a crowd favourite in no time. BTS’s youngest member Jungkook was recently part of Charlie Puth’s track Left and Right, and was seen grooving to his fellow bandmate's track That That as he geared up to record his parts in the song.

Jungkook grooves to Suga's That That

Bangtan TV shared an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse into the recording session of Left and Right, in which Jungkook was seen warming up to Suga's That That. He was seen wearing his headphones as he stood before the mic, and grooved to the track before he began recording. The BTS army noticed him matching the iconic steps from the That That music video and showered love on him. The singer was seen rehearsing the song and doing several takes before he got perfected it.

Watch the video here:

Several members of the BTS army took to the comments section and to their social media accounts to react to Jungkook grooving to That That. A fan wrote, "He was warming up with Suga's That That, I love seeing them loving and supporting each other." They also mentioned that Jungkook was definitely 'obsessed' with the song and called his dance 'cute'.

Jungkook warm up recording with That That prod by #SUGA of BTS. So cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zujRiPERP0 — Min Sakina⁷ (@Sakina801) July 5, 2022

Jungkook also told fans what his first expression of the song was and he called it 'different'. He wished he could make music as 'cool' as Puth and also wondered if his voice and the We Don't Talk Anymore star's would 'sound good together'. He stated that he was 'deeply inspired' by Puth and was glad he got the chance to work with him. He said-

"It was different. He's really experimenting with his music, that's so cool. 'I wish I could do that, I want to be like that. Could I make the song sound good? Will our voices sound good together?' those were my thoughts. I kept thinking about these things, apart from the fact that it was a great song."

