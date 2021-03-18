BTS' Jungkook Has Massive Crush On THIS Korean Songstress, Here's Who It Is

BTS' Jungkook is a heartthrob for many ARMY fans out there. But the Maknae line member has a crush on another K-pop singer. BTS’ Jungkook has confessed his crush on this pop songstress many a times. Even fans are well aware of Jungkook’s crush and often document proof of the same on social media. Find out below who Jungkook’s crush is.

BTS’ Jungkook’s crush is THIS songstress

BTS’ popularity is growing with every passing second. The K-pop band already has plenty of world-records in their name and were recently nominated for their first-ever Grammy award. Even though the septet did not win an award, their Dynamite performance was loved by the ARMY and they even plastered it all over social media.

But while BTS’ ARMY often talks about their love for the K-pop group, the septet has also spilled details about their celebrity crushes. BTS’ Jungkook in several interviews has confessed that he has a major crush on K-pop singer IU. At one of the Yahoo Music Awards, BTS was asked about the first album they bought with their own money.

And BTS' Jungkook shyly confessed that it was IU’s album. A video of Jungkook and IU even went viral on social media that confirmed Jungkook's crush on IU. This video is from Melon Music Awards 2017 where IU was nominated for a major category and even ended up winning the award. BTS’ Jungkook could not help but admire IU's talent and speech during the awards night. Watch this video from the MMA’s 2017 featuring BTS’ Jungkook and IU Kpop here.

Jessi confesses about her crush on BTS’ Jungkook

As mentioned earlier, BTS’ ARMY is growing day-by-day and many celebrities are also part of this fandom now. The latest addition to this fandom is Korean Hip Hop Queen Jessi. On her talk show, Jessi’s Showteriew! the songstress spilled some beans about her personal life and eventually revealed her celebrity crush. During a Q&A session with her co-host Cho Jung Shik, Jessi admitted that she has a crush on a BTS member.

Soon she began describing how this BTS member has become a “manly man” recently and Cho was quick to say that it was “Jungkook”. Jessi seemed a bit embarrassed and shy over being caught by her co-host but then began to describe her working experience with the Bangtan boys. On the show, Jessi said that when she worked with them, they were all boys but now they all look like men. Watch Jessi confessing her crush on BTS’ Jungkook here.