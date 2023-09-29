BTS Jungkook, Jack Harlow's 3D Is An Upbeat Track That Will Get You Hooked | Watch

Following the success of his first solo single Seven, BTS member Jungkook released a new song titled 3D in collaboration with Jack Harlow. The track mixes pop and R&B, while Jack adds a dash of rap to it through his verse. The music video featured the two artists and was unveiled on the same day as the song was out.

Jungkook teased his new release 3D during the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York.

He headlined the event and dropped the teaser of the track after his performance.

Jungkook is charming in 3D track

Jungkook's 3D music video begins with him singing inside a phone booth. He then performs a street dance with backup artists. Jack Harlow meets him and starts rapping while they play chess at a roadside cafe. At one point, Jungkook dances outside in the rain.

In various places throughout, the specifics of a long-distance relationship are explained. Jungkook and Jack describe how they miss the reality dimension in the song's lyrics, saying that they primarily engage with females in two dimensions on a screen and long for a more immersive experience.

The dimension they would have if they actually met is referred to as 3D. The song talks about flirting, exciting one another, playing on camera and engaging through phones. They hope they can create the third dimension and experience it for themselves.

What's next for Jungkook and BTS?

Jungkook is currently prepping for the release of his upcoming solo album. As a group, BTS is on hiatus since three of their members - Jin, J-hope and SUGA - are serving in the South Korean military. BTS will most likely return as a group in 2025.