BTS' Jungkook Mispronounces 'Chipotle'; Brand Changes Its Name On Twitter

A day after BTS member Jungkook mispronounced 'chipotle' and called it 'chicotle', the brand has changed its name on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Recently, in a Bangtan Bomb video released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, the K-pop group members can be seen enjoying lunch. This took place after their Crosswalk Concert performance for The Late Late Show With James Corden.

BTS' Jungkook mispronounces 'Chipotle'

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen going through their lunch menu in the video. Jungkook snuck a peek inside the packed container of chipotle. He then goes on to ask the crew member, "How do you eat this?" He later mixed his food with a sauce and asked a crew member about the dish. He asked, "What is this, chicotle? Chipotle?"

Several hours after Jungkook gave chipotle a new name, the fast food company renamed it's Twitter handle to 'chicotle'. The account also retweeted a tweet that shared a clip in which the BTS member was seen mispronouncing the name. The tweet of the social media post shared by the company read, "If Jungkook said it's chicotle then it's chicotle (crying emojis) that's it." The brand also shared a tweet, "gm tannies." 'Tannies' is a nickname that BTS ARMY, BTS fandom call the group members which is taken from Bangtan's 'tan'.

IF JUNGKOOK SAID ITS CHICOTLE THEN ITS CHICOTLE😭😭 THAT'S IT pic.twitter.com/RAnIjkDt1m — TanV💜 ia (@vantetekoo_) January 23, 2022

In the video, BTS members, except V, can be seen enjoying chipotle after Jungkook liked the dish. The youngest member, sharing the dish with J-Hope, had also said, "This is good. I love this." Eating chipotle, Jungkook later said, "I want to eat this every day."

In 2021, BTS members had travelled to the US for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles. During that time, the boy band had appeared for the Crosswalk Concert performing their songs- Butter, Permission to Dance, and Dynamite. The Bangtan Boys had appeared on James Corden's show for an interview and also performed their second English song. Post their concerts, the members had taken an 'extended period of rest', their first since 2019. However, they interact with their fans regularly on Weverse. Recently, they also debuted on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial